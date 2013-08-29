Nervous? How to Ditch Pre-Event Performance Jitters

Big presentation at the office? It's OK to have pre-speech jitters—it happens to everyone at some point. However, reframing the way you think about being nervous can improve your performance, according to a new study.

"Biologically, stress is designed to help you spring into action," says author Jeremy Jamieson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

How you view physical signs of nervousness makes all the difference. Take your pick!

Read more: