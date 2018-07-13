7 Things Kristen Bell Does to Cope With Her Anxiety

Kristen Bell just gave us a reason to love Instagram’s latest feature. You’ve probably seen people taking to their Instagram Story to answer questions submitted by their followers. On Thursday, The Good Place actress was asked about how she takes care of her mental health.

Just as you'd expect from someone who's always been candid about her depression and anxiety, Bell didn't hold back when she answered.

“What is your most useful coping mechanisms for anxiety?” one follower asked.

“CBD from @lordjones, getting outside, naming 10 things I love for every 1 thing I don’t, hugging my girls, my husband and my dog, doing something calm and nice for a friend, cooking, gardening and meditating,” she responded.

Another Bell fan who shared their struggle with anxiety and depression wondered what helped her "get through mental illness."

“Always keep trying,” Bell replied. “Don’t give in. Talk to friends, [a] therapist, take CBD or a medication, get outdoors, work out, write down lists of positive things.”

When asked how she handles hard days, Bell said she has a go-to strategy for both herself and her two daughters.

“Negative memories stick in [your] brain more than positive ones,” she said. “When I’m down, I try and think of 10 positive things. I make my kids do it too. When they complain, I say ok! Now name 10 things [you] love!”

While most people may use this question feature to have fun or reply with snarky answers, Bell is using it to be honest and make a positive impact. The actress and mom has always been open about her mental health struggles, and this platform is just the latest medium she’s used to inspire and motivate others.