Does 'Good' Stress Exist?

Feeling stressed out all the time can wreak havoc on your health, with effects ranging from relatively minor (who hasn't woken up to an anxiety-induced breakout?) to downright severe, including an elevated risk for cancer and heart disease. (Read all 25 health effects of stress.) But it turns out that sweating the small stuff may actually do a body good. A University at Buffalo study suggests that isolated, short-term bouts of anxiety may help sharpen focus and improve working memory. Why? Acute stress fires up the portion of your brain that controls learning and memory. So next time you momentarily panic over your missing car keys, take some comfort in the fact that you may have inadvertently given yourself a brain boost. (Read more at Refinery 29)

