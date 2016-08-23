15 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Dealing With Anxiety

Lady Gaga, best known for her pop hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face,” among others, says she’s suffered from anxiety and depression her whole life. The singer launched the Born This Way Foundation to help her fans cope with their own mental health problems. In a talk at Yale University in 2015, she spoke about how she changed her decision-making to help overcome negative feelings. “I started to say no. I'm not doing that. I don't want to do that. I'm not taking that picture, I'm not going to that event, I'm not standing by that because that's not what I stand for. And slowly but surely, I remembered who I am. And then you go home, and you look in the mirror, and you're like, 'Yes. I can go to bed with you every night.' Because that person, I know that person.”