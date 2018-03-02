Busy Philipps Is Opening Up About Mental Health With 'Anxiety' Necklace

Busy Philipps has never shied away from using her voice on social media—and now she's taking to it to help end discrimination surrounding anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses.

The actress (also our favorite person on Instagram Stories) shared a post on the platform last night to support ban.do's new Jen Gotch x Iconery collection, gorgeous necklaces with the words "Anxiety" and "Depression" in 14K yellow gold vermeil. All proceeds from the two necklaces will be donated to the nonprofit Bring Change to Mind, an organization working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

"I used to feel so isolated & alone about my anxiety—especially after Birdie was born," Philipps writes, recounting the time after welcoming her first daughter. Opening up about anxiety has made a big difference, she says, pointing out that she's been vocal about mental health on social media and We're No Doctors, the podcast she co-hosts with comedian Steve Agee.

"Talking about these things helps," she says. "At least I know it's helped me."

Now, the bad news: Both necklaces sold out on bando.com within a day of launching on the site. While we patiently wait for a restock, check out Etsy.com for custom name necklaces that can be personalized with the word of your choice. We like CentimeGift's Cursive Name Necklace ($39; etsy.com), which is available in different materials and chain lengths, and DaintyMarket's Custom Name Necklace ($17 and up; etsy.com).

"I'm proud to wear my anxiety around my neck for everyone to see," Philipps says. "I work very hard daily to push through it and not let it get the best of me day. Some days it does, some days it doesn't. But really, truly, I know now even when I'm in it, I'm not alone."