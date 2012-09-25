Lady Gaga's Weight: What's the Big Deal?



Credit: Corbis

Seems like some folks think Lady Gaga has packed on a few pounds--and she doesn’t seem to care one bit. In fact the singer, who is known for some pretty outrageous fashion choices (have you seen her pink and blue oversized dress?), has had no problem tackling all the attention her new curvaceous figure is getting head on.

Last week she tweeted: “And thanks to my fans who love me no matter what, and know the meaning of real beauty&compassion. I really love you.”

The tweet also included a link with an image of Marilyn Monroe featuring the quote: “To all the girls that think you’re ugly because you’re not a size 0, you’re the beautiful one. It’s society who’s ugly.”

Now I’ve checked out the pics of Gaga, and while I would agree she isn’t as svelte as she was, say, a year ago, I honestly don’t see what the big deal is. Sometimes I think we are overly critical of people who don’t have an “ideal” body—in other words a size zero—which is funny considering all of us "regular" folk aren't all perfectly petite either. Somewhere we stopped thinking curves were OK.

Just think back to all the attention Jessica Simpson’s curvy "mom jeans" pic and Tyra Banks's 161-pound frame received. It is kind of sad really.

In response, Lady Gaga posted pictures of herself wearing just a bra and underwear, and said she had struggled with bulimia and anorexia since she was 15—so this sort of body criticism is no joke.

Personally, I think all of these images are messing with our minds—-and research seems to agree.

In a Brigham Young University study, healthy-weight women viewed pictures of overweight women and were told to imagine that someone else was saying the model looked like her. The study subjects experienced a spike in activity in the medial prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain responsible for strong emotions (think unhappiness!).

I say as long as you are healthy, be happy with your body. (I am an advocate of eating healthy and exercising, though!) And, like Lady Gaga, keep on belting out how amazing you are!