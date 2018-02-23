9 Health Conditions That Could Be Making You Tired

Feeling tired can seem like the ultimate symptom of modern life. It often is a byproduct of our go-go-go, 24/7, fall-asleep-next-to-your-laptop, wake-up-with-your-phone lifestyle.

Rachel Bonnema, MD, associate professor of medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees patients complaining of this on a daily basis. “It’s very, very common,” she says.

For this type of fatigue, Dr. Bonnema suggests prioritizing rest and managing stress.

But always feeling tired–that chronic, ongoing sense of fatigue–can also be a sign of something more than too much screen time. It could indicate the presence of one of a wide range of health conditions. While that might sound a little scary, most of these conditions–and their accompanying fatigue–can be treated.

Here’s how to distinguish “modern fatigue” from fatigue that requires medical help.

RELATED: 14 Reasons You’re Always Tired