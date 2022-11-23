Amazon’s Best-Selling Weighted Blanket Is 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

If racing thoughts and excessive worrying have been keeping you up at night, you’re far from alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions in America and it’s frequently tied to sleep problems, which can have serious and long-lasting health impacts on the body. But if you’re looking for a natural way to fall asleep faster at night (that doesn’t involve popping more melatonin), a weighted blanket may be the answer. And lucky for you, one of Amazon’s best-selling weighted blankets is currently on major sale for Black Friday!



The Zonli Weighted Blanket will usually run you about $80 on Amazon for the Queen-sized, 20 lbs. version. But for Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price by a whopping 50%—and given Amazon Prime members the chance to save an additional 20% bringing the price down to only $32.

To buy: Zonli Weighted Blanket, $40 for 60"x80" 20 lbs. in Dark Grey for non-Prime members, $32 for Prime members who use the extra 20% off coupon (originally $80); amazon.com

The blanket features a unique seven-layer design with 5” x 5” stitched compartments that are filled with tiny beads for added weight and max breathability. Best of all, each compartment is sewn shut with precision stitching to ensure the beads stay in place and that the weight is evenly distributed throughout the blanket, so you don’t have to fuss with it at night.

For sleepers who run a bit hot at night, you’re in luck: The blanket is specially designed with cooling technology that will have you resting comfortably at the perfect temperature, no matter what time of year it is. And for those who struggle with restlessness, some say the Zonli might be exactly what you need to finally relax.

“This works absolutely amazing if you have trouble going to sleep or if you have anxiety,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Even just using it for 15-30 minutes can really lessen anxiety and help a panic attack pass.”

Believe it or not, this stuff isn’t just hearsay—it’s also backed up by science. Studies have shown that weighted blankets actually do help reduce anxiety, and can even improve other anxiety-related symptoms, like insomnia and fatigue.

In one particular study, the majority of participants who slept with weighted blankets said they actually felt more awake during the day and had more energy overall. They were even able to stay active for longer periods of time. In another study, 94 adults suffering from anxiety and chronic pain were given blankets of differing weights (either 5 or 15 lbs.). Ultimately, both blankets turned out to be helpful, but most people said that the heavier blanket was better for relieving chronic pain symptoms.

A lot of this has to do with something called deep pressure touch (DPT), which is defined as a “sensation produced when an individual is hugged, squeezed, stroked, or held.” Weighted blankets are said to reproduce this kind of sensation, which offers a ton of great benefits.

For one thing, it can help minimize impulsive or repetitive behaviors (e.g. foot tapping or fidgeting). During waking hours, it can also increase attention and focus, improve performance of fine motor tasks, and even boost oxytocin levels. Best of all, it’s machine-washable so you can get a ton of use out of it. There’s even a matching duvet cover available, if you’d rather just wash that!

To date, the Zonli has more than 29,000 reviews from satisfied customers who love the touch and feel of the blanket’s super-soft microfiber, as well as the way it conforms to your body like a “warm hug.”

“I can’t even go to bed without this blanket anymore,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “I want to buy one for all my family members.”

“I honestly have not had this good of a night’s sleep in years!” wrote another reviewer. “This blanket helped me get to sleep faster and better. Would recommend it!”



