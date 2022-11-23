Amazon’s Best-Selling Weighted Blanket Is 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Shoppers say the Zonli Weighted Blanket helps them "get to sleep faster and better."

By Kaitlin Stanford
Published on November 23, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zonli Weighted Blanket Tout

Amazon

If racing thoughts and excessive worrying have been keeping you up at night, you’re far from alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions in America and it’s frequently tied to sleep problems, which can have serious and long-lasting health impacts on the body. But if you’re looking for a natural way to fall asleep faster at night (that doesn’t involve popping more melatonin), a weighted blanket may be the answer. And lucky for you, one of Amazon’s best-selling weighted blankets is currently on major sale for Black Friday!

The Zonli Weighted Blanket will usually run you about $80 on Amazon for the Queen-sized, 20 lbs. version. But for Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price by a whopping 50%—and given Amazon Prime members the chance to save an additional 20% bringing the price down to only $32.

Zonli Weighted Blanket

To buy: Zonli Weighted Blanket, $40 for 60"x80" 20 lbs. in Dark Grey for non-Prime members, $32 for Prime members who use the extra 20% off coupon (originally $80); amazon.com

The blanket features a unique seven-layer design with 5” x 5” stitched compartments that are filled with tiny beads for added weight and max breathability. Best of all, each compartment is sewn shut with precision stitching to ensure the beads stay in place and that the weight is evenly distributed throughout the blanket, so you don’t have to fuss with it at night.

For sleepers who run a bit hot at night, you’re in luck: The blanket is specially designed with cooling technology that will have you resting comfortably at the perfect temperature, no matter what time of year it is. And for those who struggle with restlessness, some say the Zonli might be exactly what you need to finally relax.

“This works absolutely amazing if you have trouble going to sleep or if you have anxiety,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Even just using it for 15-30 minutes can really lessen anxiety and help a panic attack pass.”

Believe it or not, this stuff isn’t just hearsay—it’s also backed up by science. Studies have shown that weighted blankets actually do help reduce anxiety, and can even improve other anxiety-related symptoms, like insomnia and fatigue. 

Zonli weighted blanket

Amazon

To buy: Zonli Weighted Blanket, $40 for 60"x80" 20 lbs. in Dark Grey for non-Prime members, $32 for Prime members who use the extra 20% off coupon (originally $80); amazon.com

In one particular study, the majority of participants who slept with weighted blankets said they actually felt more awake during the day and had more energy overall. They were even able to stay active for longer periods of time. In another study, 94 adults suffering from anxiety and chronic pain were given blankets of differing weights (either 5 or 15 lbs.). Ultimately, both blankets turned out to be helpful, but most people said that the heavier blanket was better for relieving chronic pain symptoms.

A lot of this has to do with something called deep pressure touch (DPT), which is defined as a “sensation produced when an individual is hugged, squeezed, stroked, or held.” Weighted blankets are said to reproduce this kind of sensation, which offers a ton of great benefits.

For one thing, it can help minimize impulsive or repetitive behaviors (e.g. foot tapping or fidgeting). During waking hours, it can also increase attention and focus, improve performance of fine motor tasks, and even boost oxytocin levels. Best of all, it’s machine-washable so you can get a ton of use out of it. There’s even a matching duvet cover available, if you’d rather just wash that!

To date, the Zonli has more than 29,000 reviews from satisfied customers who love the touch and feel of the blanket’s super-soft microfiber, as well as the way it conforms to your body like a “warm hug.” 

“I can’t even go to bed without this blanket anymore,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “I want to buy one for all my family members.”

“I honestly have not had this good of a night’s sleep in years!” wrote another reviewer. “This blanket helped me get to sleep faster and better. Would recommend it!”

Shop More Holiday Gifts:

The Best Black Friday Deals on Oral B, Fitbit, Bowflex and More that You Can Start Shopping Now

The Best Stress-Relief Gifts for Someone with Anxiety 

The Best Gifts for Healthcare Workers

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Black Friday Deals Are Already Available for Your Favorite Health and Wellness Products
The Best Black Friday Deals on Oral B, Fitbit, Bowflex and More that You Can Start Shopping Now
50-healthy-gifts-guide
The 32 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
Woman sleeping under weighted blanket.
Do Weighted Blankets Help Anxiety?
The Best Healthy Gifts Under $50
The 24 Best Healthy Gifts Under $50 of 2022
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Great Deals That Are Still Available from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
50-healthy-gifts-guide
The 23 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Get Steep Discounts on These HEPA Robot Vacuums for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime health wellness
These Are the 90 Best Health and Wellness Prime Day Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends
Amazon Prime health wellness
The 50 Best Health and Wellness Products to Buy on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Best-Gifts-Healthcare-Workers-tout
The 47 Best Gifts for Healthcare Workers of 2022
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness
This Fitbit Tracks Your Heart Rate and Oxygen Levels, and the 'Accuracy Is Fantastic,' Say Shoppers
Health Sleep Awards 2022 Badge with a woman in bed sleeping in the background.
Sleep Awards 2022: 30 Products to Help You Sleep Better
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon's Newest Kindle Is 'the Best One Yet' Thanks to Some Key Updates—and It's Under $95 for Prime Day
gifts-for-guys-who-workout
The 51 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
prtective-mask-lanyard , Portrait of young woman with antiviral mask outdoors
The 6 Best Lanyards For Face Masks
10 Stylish Flats With Arch Support
The 13 Best Comfortable Flats of 2022