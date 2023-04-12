This Smart Air Monitor Keeps Tabs on Your Indoor Air Quality—and It's on Sale

Just in time for allergy season, this smart monitor from Amazon gives you an instant air quality score, so you know just what you’re dealing with.

Published on April 12, 2023

As spring wreaks havoc on those of us with allergies, it’s a good time to take some action to assess the quality of the air you’re breathing. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences explains that indoor air pollution—from things like cigarettes and vape smoke, fuel vapors from gas stoves, cleaning products, furniture vapors, construction materials, mold, viruses, and other common allergens like dust—can actually be more important than outdoor air pollution for some people, especially because many people spend 90% of their time indoors. 

Indoor air pollution, the Institute adds, is highly connected to both our health and well-being. Possible health effects from polluted indoor air include respiratory diseases, heart disease, cognitive deficits, and cancer. 

It can be scary to think of what could be lurking in our air, but fortunately, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor can take the guesswork out of wondering if the air you and your family are breathing is actually safe—and it’s over 20 percent off right now.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Amazon

To buy: Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $55 (was $70); amazon.com 

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is a plug-in device that works with Alexa and measures five quality components—VOCs, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature— in your air environment to help you understand your indoor air quality. 

Put together, these five components can give you an indoor air “score” to alert you of potential risks in your air and help you take action to improve your indoor air. 

The Smart Air Quality Monitor is super easy to use. Once it’s connected to your Alexa via the app, all you need to do is plug the monitor in within the room you want it to measure, then ask Alexa, “Alexa, what is my indoor air quality?” A color-coded score will then appear on your smartphone.

The monitor can be moved to any room you want to get an air quality score for every area in your home and can be connected to separate Echo devices. You can also set up the monitor to alert your Alexa-enabled device to notify you—even read out an announcement—if it detects poor air quality. 

One of the most useful parts of the monitor is how it can sync other Alexa-enabled devices to set up routines for things like dehumidifiers, fans, and air purifiers when a change in indoor air quality is detected. For instance, if the monitor detects too much humidity, you can program your dehumidifier to kick on, or if the temperature is too high, your air conditioner or fan could kick on. 

Buyers will want to note that the monitor can’t be used as a stand-alone alarm or carbon monoxide detector, so you will still need a separate certified CO2 monitor in your home as well.

Reviewers on Amazon say that the monitor has helped them manage their allergies by checking the quality day-to-day and adjusting their air purifier settings or pinpointing which home appliances kick out the most VOCs, and at what time of the day. “My body has recently become very sensitive to air quality,” explained one reviewer. “I bought three sensors… having reviewed a full day of data so far, hour by hour, I can see that this sensor appears to be quite sensitive and accurate.”

Another reviewer who praised the meter as “100% worth it,” even claimed the monitor helped them identify a broken wall heater that was leaking uncombusted gas.

“My meter has detected dust and allergen issues, cleared my mold worries, detected VOCs from uncombusted gas from a wall water heater [along with] health issues related to the heating & cooling system, and helped establish healthier habits at certain times that I didn't know were causing issues.”

