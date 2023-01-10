Everyone's Raving About This Electric Standing Desk—And It's Over $100 Off Right Now

It’s no secret that sitting for long periods of time can be bad for your health. According to a 2018 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, it’s been linked to a variety of health concerns, including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat, and unhealthy cholesterol levels. Believe it or not, sitting can even increase your risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Considering just how many of us spend 8+ hours a day sitting behind a computer, those are some pretty sobering facts. But that’s precisely why standing desks have become increasingly popular in recent years—especially since the pandemic hit. That said, a major complaint people often have is just how pricey these fancy, height-adjustable desks can be, which is why we were pumped to find an affordable, top-rated option that’s currently on major sale!

Amazon

To buy: SHW Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk $188.87; amazon.com

The SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk usually retails for $299.99, but for a limited time only, Amazon has dropped that down to just $188.87—that's over $100 off! Not only does this little beauty come in a variety of colors and style options, but it also includes a telescopic height adjustment feature and a fully motorized electric lift system. Together, these will raise the desk height from 28 to 45 inches, so you can stand when you want to stretch your legs and sit when you need to take a rest. The desk also comes with a digital display handset, featuring four memory preset options that can make quick and easy adjustments on the fly.

Amazon customers have applauded the SHW for being sturdy, easy to assemble, and perfect for forcing them to squeeze in more movement.

“I work from home, so I used to sit on a chair almost 8 hours a day,” one person shared. “After I got this desk, I stand to work for half of the time. It makes my back feel so much better than before.”

“If I made a list of my best purchases, this would be on it,” added someone else. “It’s big enough for two of us to work at [and] it doesn’t make much noise when raising or lowering.”

Amazon

To buy: SHW Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk $188.87; amazon.com

Even if you just use the standing desk for a fraction of your work day, you’re bound to see benefits if you make it part of your new routine. Standing desks (quite literally) get you up off your butt and onto your feet, so you can answer emails, attend Zoom meetings, and chat on the phone with coworkers without remaining sedentary. Some people even place a treadmill under their desk so they can get in some steps and burn a few calories while they’re still on the clock.

"What we know so far is that the balance between sitting and physical activity is important," Vahid Farrahi, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oulu, told Health last year. So, whenever there’s a "large imbalance" between being sedentary and being active, Farrahi says we can expect to see a noteworthy difference in cardiometabolic health.

The bottom line, adds Ralph Gambardella, MD, a sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, is that "the body loves movement,” and encouraging it to get more of that in can only lead to positive things.

Shop More Health Deals



Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.

