This Viral Heated Eye Massager Is a 'Game Changer' For Migraines—And It Just Went on Sale

Anyone who has ever had a migraine knows that the only thing that makes them worse is getting these debilitating headaches and not being able to do anything to stop it. When a dreaded migraine hits, forget about what you originally had planned, it can make it hard at times to even care for yourself as the throbbing pounds away at your head.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, migraines are categorized as a neurological disorder with headaches so severe they can induce nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. And although they are pretty common—roughly one in seven Americans suffer from them—there isn’t any one easy, immediate cure.

This is why migraine sufferers who know each other's pain are quick to share if something works and you've been anywhere on social media lately, it's likely you've seen the hashtag #eyemassager spreading across TikTok. People have been spreading the word about their experience with eye massagers as a “migraine cure” that they’ve discovered and there’s been one in particular that everyone is raving about: the Renpho Heated Eye Massager for Migraines. If you've been on the fence about trying it out, the latest version just went on sale thanks to a 15% off coupon, so now's the time.

To buy: Renpho Heated Eye Massager for Migraines, $60 after 15% off coupon (was $70); amazon.com

This viral Amazon find is only $60 after you "clip" the 15% off coupon, and gives a deep percussion massage with built-in heating pads at a soothing temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit. According to a migraine study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, "[m]assage therapy had a statistically significant effect on pain intensity."

But that’s not the only reason this eye mask is such a soothing delight. The latest version of the popular eye massager also has built-in speakers and Bluetooth customizable sounds so you can relax with music, whether you decide to play one of the calming preset sounds or your own favorite tunes. It also has five modes that let you mix between variations of compression, vibration, heat, and music for whatever feels best in the stage of migraine that you’re in.

The eye mask comes in three colors, has an LED touchscreen, and folds for easy travel. It also has a two-hour battery life and a 15-minute auto-off per relaxation session. According to the brand—and reviewers—the eye massager also comes in handy on migraine-free days as it can help soothe strained eyes (especially after too much screen time), dry eyes, dark circles, and promote better sleep.



It’s not just TikTokers who are raving about it—Amazon reviewers are, too. The Renpho Heated Eye Massager for Migraines has 6,000+ Amazon reviews so far with a 4.5-star average rating.

One pleased customer summed this up simply as worth the money. “At first I didn’t know if this would be worth it, but I gave it a shot. My husband has had brain cancer and now since surgery, he gets severe migraines. This has helped him out TREMENDOUSLY,” the five-star reviewer shared. “It vibrates, has heat, and pressure, and rolls around like a massager would. This has been a game changer for my house for sure. If you especially have severe headaches or migraines this is worth the money.” Another thrilled customer shares, "No lie, by the time the 15 minutes is up, my headache is gone."

For many people, stopping a migraine at the first sign of symptoms is often the hard part. A fellow migraine sufferer says that they "get auras before the migraine pain and this stops them before they start."

And if sleep is something else you're working on, a happy reviewer reveals, "I also suffer from insomnia. When I use this mask, it is literally lights out for me."

Then there’s this reviewer who questions whether they stumbled on a miracle. “[I] got this for my fiancé, she's had crippling migraines for over three months and missed a ton of work because of them. They were bad enough where the pain was inducing vomiting. Got this, and a cold wrap for her. Every day, migraine or not, before bed, she uses the cold pack for 10 minutes, followed by this for 15 minutes. The music with this is weird as hell, but the music aside, the combination has worked flawlessly so far, and not a single migraine in over a week.” the five-star reviewer explains. “It hurts seeing people you care about in pain and this did everything I hoped it would!”

