Whether you’re shredding it up while working out at home or in the gym, it isn’t just about what you’re doing then and there. It’s about how you treat your body both before and after your workout. According to a study published in Frontiers of Physiology, what you do before and after working out can have a significant impact on your performance and recovery, and “massage was found to be the most powerful technique for recovering from [delayed onset muscle soreness] and fatigue.” Luckily for us, Amazon has this mega popular handheld deep tissue massager for a massive 79% off.

Amazon



To buy: Raemao Deep Tissue Massager, $56 (was $270); amazon.com

For a limited time, the Raemao Deep Tissue Massager, originally $270, is on sale for a mere $56. The cordless deep tissue percussion massage gun has 10 speeds and comes with 15 different massage heads that target different muscle groups across your body. It also has a five-hour battery and a 10-minute auto-off, which will come in handy if you’re using it one-handed the ergonomic handle. It also comes with an LCD touch display to adjust speed, power, and pressure as well as a portable travel case.

Currently, the Raemao Deep Tissue Massager has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 4,300 customer reviews. “This massage gun is a LIFESAVER,” described one five-star reviewer. “I have a mostly sedentary job, but I also workout frequently. So my muscle pains are just all over the place! The different attachments for specific areas are so nice. On top of relieving the obvious problem areas like my shoulders and back—this thing has me massaging tight, aggravated areas I didn't even know were bothering me!”

To buy: Raemao Deep Tissue Massager, $56 (was $270); amazon.com



Another pleased reviewer described it as a solid built product with an amazing battery life. “I love this massager and feel it was built very well compared to others … The percussion technology provides deep tissue massage, helping to improve blood flow and reduce discomfort. The product is designed to be comfortable and easy to use, with an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in the hand. The various speed and intensity settings allow you to customize your massage experience, making it suitable for people with different needs and preferences.

One of the key benefits of this massager is its portability. It's compact and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on-the-go or use at home. Whether you are an athlete who needs to recover after a workout, or someone who spends long hours sitting at a desk, this massager is a great tool to help you feel refreshed and relaxed,” the reviewer wrote. “In terms of performance, the Raemao Electric Massager delivers great results. The percussion technology is effective at reaching deep into the muscle tissue, providing a thorough and invigorating massage. The different speed and intensity settings allow you to tailor your massage experience to your needs, whether you prefer a light and soothing massage or a deep and invigorating one.”

Another customer explained that this was a gift for her husband’s birthday and so far they are both very pleased with it, happily giving it five stars. “​​[It] has so many different heads to switch to for getting the knots out of each and every muscle … Perfect for him after a long day working outside, and perfect for me post-pregnancy. (My lower back has been bad since having a child.) So hard to weed through all the massage guns and prices and specs on Amazon or anywhere, and I definitely did a lot of searching before choosing one,” the user shared. “I will save you the time and effort and say definitely get this one! Not too spendy and also amazing quality at the same time!”