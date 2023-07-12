There are hundreds of great Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in 2023—but only a few will save you trips to the dentist. Water flossers are small, electric devices that use a gentle stream of water to flush out food, plaque, and other build-up around your gum line and between your teeth. Many people find them more convenient and easier to use than traditional dental floss.

We’ve tested plenty of water flossers in our lab to find the ones that provide that “just left the dentist” clean. This Prime Day, you can save 50% off Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser—one of our favorites for refreshing your oral care routine.

Amazon

To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $50 (was $100); amazon.com

This limited-time-only price isn’t the only thing the Waterpik Aquarius has to offer. We love its simple, streamlined design and compact footprint that doesn’t take up too much counter space. You can turn it on and off with just one finger, and the large water reservoir means you can take your time flossing.

Although it’s small, it doesn’t skimp on features. The Waterpik Aquarius has 10 pressure settings, which you can adjust using the large knob on the flosser’s base. Even on the lower, more gentle settings, we still get a thorough clean every time.



The Aquarius comes with seven nozzle tips for different household members and features a timer that alerts you after 30 and 60 seconds. We also like that the handle is small and easy to hold—perfect for kids with braces or anyone who’s new to using a water flosser.

Health / Joy Kim

Shoppers rave about the Waterpik Aquarius, which has almost 100,000 perfect, five-star reviews. “I actually can hardly wait to use it every night,” one user writes. “It's almost fun and feels so good after use.”

Another user adds, “I wish I had bought it years ago.” While a fan says, “Don’t hesitate. I bought two.”

The Waterpik Aquarius flosser comes in classic black and white, as well as stylish navy and gray. Save 50% (that’s $50!) while supplies last—but hurry, because this deal won’t last.

Other Water Flossers on Sale This Prime Day

If the Waterpik Aquarius isn’t for you, we also recommend these models that earned high scores when we tested them in the lab.