Our Favorite Waterpik Water Flosser With 100,000 Five-Star Reviews Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

"I wish I had bought it years ago," one shopper raves.

By
Sarah Felbin
Sarah Felbin
Sarah Felbin
With over two decades of dance experience, Sarah Felbin loves diving into the latest wellness research. As a health and fitness writer, she's passionate about finding products that are a great value and make life easier. Her work has appeared in POPSUGAR and Women’s Health magazine, among others.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There are hundreds of great Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in 2023—but only a few will save you trips to the dentist. Water flossers are small, electric devices that use a gentle stream of water to flush out food, plaque, and other build-up around your gum line and between your teeth. Many people find them more convenient and easier to use than traditional dental floss. 

We’ve tested plenty of water flossers in our lab to find the ones that provide that “just left the dentist” clean. This Prime Day, you can save 50% off Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser—one of our favorites for refreshing your oral care routine. 

Waterpik Aquarius

Amazon

To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $50 (was $100); amazon.com

This limited-time-only price isn’t the only thing the Waterpik Aquarius has to offer. We love its simple, streamlined design and compact footprint that doesn’t take up too much counter space. You can turn it on and off with just one finger, and the large water reservoir means you can take your time flossing. 

Although it’s small, it doesn’t skimp on features. The Waterpik Aquarius has 10 pressure settings, which you can adjust using the large knob on the flosser’s base. Even on the lower, more gentle settings, we still get a thorough clean every time. 

The Aquarius comes with seven nozzle tips for different household members and features a timer that alerts you after 30 and 60 seconds. We also like that the handle is small and easy to hold—perfect for kids with braces or anyone who’s new to using a water flosser. 

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Health / Joy Kim

To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $50 (was $100); amazon.com

Shoppers rave about the Waterpik Aquarius, which has almost 100,000 perfect, five-star reviews. “I actually can hardly wait to use it every night,” one user writes. “It's almost fun and feels so good after use.” 

Another user adds, “I wish I had bought it years ago.” While a fan says, “Don’t hesitate. I bought two.” 

The Waterpik Aquarius flosser comes in classic black and white, as well as stylish navy and gray. Save 50% (that’s $50!) while supplies last—but hurry, because this deal won’t last. 

Other Water Flossers on Sale This Prime Day

If the Waterpik Aquarius isn’t for you, we also recommend these models that earned high scores when we tested them in the lab. 

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser Portable
This Top-Rated, Editor-Tested Water Flosser is Already on Sale for Prime Day
water flossers
The 8 Best Water Flossers for Interdental Cleaning That'll Make Your Hygienist Proud
One-off: iHealth Thermometer Tout
This Best-Selling Thermometer Has Over 120K 5-Star Ratings, and It’s 71% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Amazonâs Kindle Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kindle Sale Is the Best Hidden Prime Day Deal: Save Nearly $100 on the ‘Must-Have’ While It Lasts
Deal One-Off: Electric Toothbrush Tout
Smile! This 'Unparalleled' Oral-B Electric Toothbrush is 40% Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
This Folding Exercise Bike Has Thousands of 5-Star Ratings, and It’s Already on Major Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun
This Editor-Favorite Theragun is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 7 More Massage Gun Deals up to 70% Off
Deal Roundup: The Best Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Massage Guns, and More are Up to 73% Off at Amazon’s Epic 4th of July Sale
Deal Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals Tout
The 85 Best Prime Day Deals on Top Health and Wellness Gear
Dyson Vacuum Prime Day Tout
I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It's Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA
This Bissell Air Purifier Had a Perfect Score For Effectiveness In Our Tests—and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Deal One-Off: Apple AirPods
The ‘Best Headphones Ever’ Are On Sale For Prime Day—Score on Apple AirPods Now
Amazon Prime Day Rower Weight Air pods Resistant Bands
We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More
Deal One-Off: Hyperice Massage Gun Tout
I’m a Certified Personal Trainer and Swear by This Massage Gun—and It’s 47% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Prime Day Deals Tout
These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re Up to 72% Off
Card Placeholder Image
You Can Make a Full Home Gym With This Best-Selling Resistance Band Set—Now on Major Prime Day Sale for Just $26