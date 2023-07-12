News Our Favorite Waterpik Water Flosser With 100,000 Five-Star Reviews Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day "I wish I had bought it years ago," one shopper raves. By Sarah Felbin Sarah Felbin With over two decades of dance experience, Sarah Felbin loves diving into the latest wellness research. As a health and fitness writer, she's passionate about finding products that are a great value and make life easier. Her work has appeared in POPSUGAR and Women’s Health magazine, among others. health's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua There are hundreds of great Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in 2023—but only a few will save you trips to the dentist. Water flossers are small, electric devices that use a gentle stream of water to flush out food, plaque, and other build-up around your gum line and between your teeth. Many people find them more convenient and easier to use than traditional dental floss. We’ve tested plenty of water flossers in our lab to find the ones that provide that “just left the dentist” clean. This Prime Day, you can save 50% off Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser—one of our favorites for refreshing your oral care routine. Amazon To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $50 (was $100); amazon.com This limited-time-only price isn’t the only thing the Waterpik Aquarius has to offer. We love its simple, streamlined design and compact footprint that doesn’t take up too much counter space. You can turn it on and off with just one finger, and the large water reservoir means you can take your time flossing. Although it’s small, it doesn’t skimp on features. The Waterpik Aquarius has 10 pressure settings, which you can adjust using the large knob on the flosser’s base. Even on the lower, more gentle settings, we still get a thorough clean every time. The Aquarius comes with seven nozzle tips for different household members and features a timer that alerts you after 30 and 60 seconds. We also like that the handle is small and easy to hold—perfect for kids with braces or anyone who’s new to using a water flosser. Health / Joy Kim To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $50 (was $100); amazon.com Shoppers rave about the Waterpik Aquarius, which has almost 100,000 perfect, five-star reviews. “I actually can hardly wait to use it every night,” one user writes. “It's almost fun and feels so good after use.” Another user adds, “I wish I had bought it years ago.” While a fan says, “Don’t hesitate. I bought two.” The Waterpik Aquarius flosser comes in classic black and white, as well as stylish navy and gray. Save 50% (that’s $50!) while supplies last—but hurry, because this deal won’t last. Other Water Flossers on Sale This Prime Day If the Waterpik Aquarius isn’t for you, we also recommend these models that earned high scores when we tested them in the lab. H2ofloss Water Flosser, $27 (was $50); amazon.com MySmile Cordless Water Flosser, $39 (was $81); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More Smile! This 'Unparalleled' Oral-B Electric Toothbrush is 40% Off for Prime Day Amazon’s Kindle Sale Is the Best Hidden Prime Day Deal: Save Nearly $100 on the ‘Must-Have’ While It Lasts I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It Just Got Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re Up to 72% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit