Smile! This 'Unparalleled' Oral-B Electric Toothbrush is 40% Off for Prime Day

With their powerful motors and advanced brush heads, electric toothbrushes are super efficient at removing plaque, and they can help you avoid cavities, gum disease, and tooth decay more than a manual toothbrush can. Also, they frequently come with fancy features, like Bluetooth connectivity or AI mouth mapping, to let you know how well you’re brushing and if you’ve missed a spot—all from the convenience of your smartphone screen.

But these advanced features often mean you’re shelling out a lot more money than you would for a manual toothbrush. The good news is, the popular Oral-B Smartseries 5000 Electric Toothbrush is 40 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, so you can improve your oral health without hurting your wallet.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush

With over 9,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this tricked-out toothbrush is your next step to a healthy mouth and glowing smile. Impressively, it includes a pressure sensor that lights up if you’re brushing too hard: Though it may seem like you’re doing a better job of attacking plaque when you use a lot of pressure as you brush, you’re actually causing more harm than good: This can even lead to cavities and gum issues down the road.

But that’s where this Oral-B Smartseries toothbrush comes in. To help you get to those hard-to-reach places and break up stubborn plaque without overbrushing, it uses oscillation, rotation, and pulsation movements on its bristles. It also has five different modes of cleaning—Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean—to provide a custom, “unparalleled brushing experience,” one delighted owner shared. This is particularly ideal for anyone who has sensitive teeth, and it can also be helpful for those with gum recession, another pleased buyer found.

Additionally, this high-tech toothbrush uses Bluetooth, artificial intelligence (AI), and a compatible mobile app to connect the brush to your smartphone, where you can see feedback on how well you’re brushing and where you might have missed a spot. AI maps your teeth to show you which teeth you’ve cleaned and which teeth you may have missed, and the app gives you a two-minute timer so you’ll know when you’ve done your due diligence. “My teeth have seriously never felt so clean as they have after using this toothbrush,” one happy owner raved.

Getting all of these smart features for a fraction of the price is a total steal, but the discount won’t last long. Your teeth deserve to feel squeaky clean, so make sure to take advantage of this Prime Day deal through July 12.

