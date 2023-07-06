If you want that sparkling, fresh feeling of a professional dental clean between appointments, a wet flosser is the tool for you. It’s an oral care appliance that directs a high-powered stream of water around your teeth to remove buildup and debris.

Water flossers are great options for people who struggle with traditional string floss because of arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. And people with braces, bridges, or other dental appliances may find that a wet flosser removes gunk more effectively and gets into those tough-to-reach crevices. If you struggle with plaque or gingivitis, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends adding a water flosser to your dental hygiene routine.

The MySmile Cordless Oral Irrigator is an especially versatile unit because it’s cordless and perfectly sized for travel but has a large reservoir for daily use. Instead of buying two water flossers (one for traveling and one for home), this one covers all the bases. And right now, you can snag this top-rated cordless flosser for just $49 during Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

Amazon

To buy: MySmile Cordless Oral Irrigator, $49 with on-site coupon (was $81); amazon.com

We tested this water flosser in our Lab and were impressed with its various features. Of all the travel-sized wet flossers we tried, this one had the largest tank by far. It has five cleaning modes, ranging from a super-gentle setting appropriate for kids ages eight and up or for people with sensitive teeth to an intense, deep clean setting for people with cramped, closely spaced teeth or braces.

We also loved that the rechargeable battery’s power can last up to 20 days and that you can recharge it with a standard USB cable, even by attaching it to your phone, laptop, or tablet. The digital features—like seeing the water temperature, pressure settings and battery life at a glance— made this flosser worthy of a space in our bathroom vanity or suitcase.

Amazon

To buy: MySmile Cordless Oral Irrigator, $49 with on-site coupon (was $81); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers agree with us. In fact, the flosser has more than 5,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer bought the MySmile Oral Irrigator for travel but says, “now I use it exclusively at home instead of my larger plug-in model.” Another user reported only needing “to recharge it once during a 21-day trip to Europe.” While another 52-year-old customer raved that her smile looks like it did when she was in her 20s, and her “teeth feel amazing” between uses.

Another impressive feature of this wet flosser is the number and variety of replaceable heads. The set includes a soft periodontal tip for cleaning sensitive gums, a special jet tip for eradicating plaque, an orthodontic tip for cleaning around dental appliances, a tongue cleaner attachment, and four classic flosser heads for everyday use.

Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal on the MySmile Powerful Cordless Oral Irrigator to give your mouth a clean that will make your dental hygienist smile. Act quickly, though, because we don’t know how long this deal will last. And make sure you check the Today’s Deal page on Amazon often so you don’t miss out on other dental or health-related sales leading up to Prime Day.

More Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Flossers: