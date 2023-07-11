Weighted blankets have become the must-have bedroom accessory in recent years thanks to their wide-range of health benefits. The soft, even pressure while you sleep has been proven to relieve everything from anxiety to insomnia to restless leg syndrome—plus, they’re super comfy.

“There is a biological basis behind the comfort and security we feel when using a weighted blanket,” explains Peter Polos, MD, PhD, FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number. “Humans and even animals seek comfort of body warmth and weight.”

For all the advantages of weighted blankets, their high price tags are usually the main drawback, as quality options range anywhere from $50 to over $250. But this Prime Day, one best-selling, highly-rated weighted blanket just had its price slashed to under $50!

To buy: Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket (Queen, 15 lbs), $59 (was $80); amazon.com

Right now, Amazon’s best-selling Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket is on rare sale. Originally $80 for a 15-pound Queen blanket, you can snag yours for only $59.

Not only is the Luna weighted blanket an affordable alternative to other weighted blankets on the market, it’s covered in a breathable, ultra-soft cotton that helps prevent overheating. It also features deep-pressure touch stimulation glass beads which evenly distribute weight to your body and is machine-washable.

The popular option has over 9,000 five-star ratings, with one happy customer who shared they suffered from both insomnia and restless leg syndrome, describing it as “one of the best purchases I have ever made.” They raved that they “noticed significant improvement in both conditions within [the] first week.”

“The blanket is made of a very good quality material, stays in place, and does not produce any noises. I highly recommend this product to everyone suffering from insomnia, restless legs, anxiety, depression, and overall everyone who is looking for a great quality sleep,” they continued.

Another customer describes it as “wonderfully comforting” and writes, “I love that it doesn't feel hot when used for long periods of time and that the beads used are sewn into individual pockets that make up the blanket. The weight doesn't shift all to one side because of the individual pockets. The blanket feels like a hug and helps settle me at night.”

To experience the full benefits of a weighted blanket, you want to make sure that it is about 10 percent of your body weight. If 15 pounds isn’t quite enough for your body, there is a 20-pound option on sale as well for just $58 (originally $105).

For extra hot sleepers, the brand-new Luna CoolLuxe Cooling Weighted Blanket is also on sale for 25 percent off, and the 15-pound Queen size is now only $86 until July 15.

