This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket ‘Feels Like a Hug’—and It's on Sale for Prime Members Right Now

Snag this deal before Prime Day is over.

By
Amy Stanford
Amy Stanford
Amy Stanford

Amy is a News & Deals writer for Parents and Health.com. Always on the hunt for the next "must-have" product, she's turned her (slight) shopping addiction into a 12+ year career writing and editing product content for some of the world's most trusted online brands.

health's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Luna Cotton Weighted Cooling Blankets

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Weighted blankets have become the must-have bedroom accessory in recent years thanks to their wide-range of health benefits. The soft, even pressure while you sleep has been proven to relieve everything from anxiety to insomnia to restless leg syndrome—plus, they’re super comfy.

“There is a biological basis behind the comfort and security we feel when using a weighted blanket,” explains Peter Polos, MD, PhD, FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number. “Humans and even animals seek comfort of body warmth and weight.”

For all the advantages of weighted blankets, their high price tags are usually the main drawback, as quality options range anywhere from $50 to over $250. But this Prime Day, one best-selling, highly-rated weighted blanket just had its price slashed to under $50!

Amazon Prime Day Luna Cotton Weighted Cooling Blankets

Amazon

To buy: Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket (Queen, 15 lbs), $59 (was $80); amazon.com 

Right now, Amazon’s best-selling Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket is on rare sale. Originally $80 for a 15-pound Queen blanket, you can snag yours for only $59. 

Not only is the Luna weighted blanket an affordable alternative to other weighted blankets on the market, it’s covered in a breathable, ultra-soft cotton that helps prevent overheating. It also features deep-pressure touch stimulation glass beads which evenly distribute weight to your body and is machine-washable.

The popular option has over 9,000 five-star ratings, with one happy customer who shared they suffered from both insomnia and restless leg syndrome, describing it as “one of the best purchases I have ever made.” They raved that they “noticed significant improvement in both conditions within [the] first week.” 

“The blanket is made of a very good quality material, stays in place, and does not produce any noises. I highly recommend this product to everyone suffering from insomnia, restless legs, anxiety, depression, and overall everyone who is looking for a great quality sleep,” they continued.

Cotton Cooling Weighted Blankets by Luna

Amazon

To buy: Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket (Queen, 15 lbs), $59 (was $80); amazon.com 

Another customer describes it as “wonderfully comforting” and writes, “I love that it doesn't feel hot when used for long periods of time and that the beads used are sewn into individual pockets that make up the blanket. The weight doesn't shift all to one side because of the individual pockets. The blanket feels like a hug and helps settle me at night.” 

To experience the full benefits of a weighted blanket, you want to make sure that it is about 10 percent of your body weight. If 15 pounds isn’t quite enough for your body, there is a 20-pound option on sale as well for just $58 (originally $105).

For extra hot sleepers, the brand-new Luna CoolLuxe Cooling Weighted Blanket is also on sale for 25 percent off, and the 15-pound Queen size is now only $86 until July 15.

But, hurry, because once this deal is gone, it's gone.

Shop More Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A selection of weighted blankets on a bed.
The 9 Best Weighted Blankets, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Rower Weight Air pods Resistant Bands
We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More
Deal Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals Tout
The 80 Best Prime Day Deals on Top Health and Wellness Gear
Amazon Prime Day XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
This Folding Exercise Bike Has Thousands of 5-Star Ratings, and It’s Already on Major Prime Day Sale
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Prime Day Deals Tout
These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser Portable
This Top-Rated, Editor-Tested Water Flosser is Already on Sale for Prime Day
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Revealed Prime Day 2023 Dates—Plus, 65 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Deal Roundup: The Best Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Massage Guns, and More are Up to 73% Off at Amazon’s Epic 4th of July Sale
Deal One-Off: Apple AirPods
The ‘Best Headphones Ever’ Are On Sale For Prime Day—Score on Apple AirPods Now
Amazonâs Kindle Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kindle Sale Is the Best Hidden Prime Day Deal: Save Nearly $100 on the ‘Must-Have’ While It Lasts
Amazon Prime Day Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun
This Editor-Favorite Theragun is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 7 More Massage Gun Deals up to 70% Off
Amazon Prime Day Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA
This Bissell Air Purifier Had a Perfect Score For Effectiveness In Our Tests—and It’s 50% Off Right Now
cooling weighted blanket
The 8 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets To Soothe Anxiety
Deal One-Off: Side Sleeper Pillow Tout Nestl Cooling Pillow
Save 42% on This ‘Life-Changing’ Adjustable Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers Ahead of Prime Day
TK N95 masks for wildfire smoke Tout
Protect Yourself Against Wildfire Smoke With These NIOSH-Approved Face Masks—and Many Are on Sale
Nurses Swear These TK Shoes Keep Them Comfy All Day tout
ER Nurses Rave These Shoes Are ‘Seriously So Comfortable’—Plus More Cushioned Sneakers, Starting at Just $49