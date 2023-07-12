This Best-Selling Thermometer Has Over 120K 5-Star Ratings, and It’s 71% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Touchless thermometers offer a level of cleanliness and peace of mind that contact thermometers (like oral, ear, and rectal) just can't swing. And when one has over 120,00 five-star ratings and is 71 percent off for Amazon Prime Day? It's the perfect time to upgrade your medicine cabinet. The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is a user-friendly, hygienic option that will make your next sick day a little bit less of a drag.

With over 121,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this touchless thermometer truly is a winner. While it's Amazon's best-selling baby thermometer, it's ideal for the whole family. With touchless devices, it's easier to get temperature results from squirmy kids when they're feeling unwell: "This is especially convenient when you have a fussy child who doesn't like traditional thermometers," one parent raved.

And, if multiple people in the house are ill and need to share the thermometer, it's a particularly hygienic option. "Thermometers can potentially harbor bacteria and transmit infection," Tracey Stoll, RN, manager of infection prevention at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., told Health. So, the contactless design helps prevent the spread of germs, and there's less sanitizing to do while you're feeling sick.

We also love that this thermometer gives results quietly (no beeps or buzzing), so you can let the patient continue to sleep off their virus. Instead, this thermometer gently vibrates in your hand to let you know your readings are ready without disturbing anyone around it. Plus, it comes with a large, light-up LED screen that is "bright enough to see in the daylight as well as night, but not so bright as to be obtrusive in a dark room," one happy customer shared, so you can take readings in the dark while you, your partner, or your child lay in bed.

Since the thermometer gives readings in just one second, you can get back to nursing a loved one back to health right away, and it turns off instantly after showing you the results to save its batteries. As one fan put it, "It is lightning quick, makes no noise and gives reliable readings every time!" This thermometer uses 2 AAA batteries, which one owner who's a registered nurse noted is easier than coin batteries. And we appreciate that there's only a single button on the screen, which allows you to change between Fahrenheit and Celsius, so it's a breeze to operate.

One thing to note with touchless thermometers, however, is that readings can become inaccurate when the distance between the device and the forehead is too large. But as long as you make sure to hold it within about an inch from the forehead every time, you should get accurate results, and once you get the distance down, this product is seriously so easy to use.

And for such a big discount, you can't go wrong—this iHealth thermometer is 71 percent off right now, but the deal won't be on the table for long. Shop it before Prime Day is over (it only runs through July 12!) to make it a little easier the next time you or a loved one is under the weather.



