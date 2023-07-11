I’m a Certified Personal Trainer and Swear by This Massage Gun—and It’s 47% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're new to the gym or you've been pushing yourself extra hard lately, delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is a common downside to an otherwise great workout. While a massage gun isn't a magic cure for DOMS, it can help relieve the tension, soreness, and pain you experience deep in your muscles. And when your soreness is affecting everyday tasks, like walking up stairs or lifting your arms above your head, a little bit of relief can go a long way.

As a certified personal trainer and daily gym-goer, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 has come to my rescue more times than I can count. There have been moments when my hamstrings have been so tight that even the idea of sitting in an office chair for eight hours has made me wince. Even if I use the Hypervolt 2 for just a short 10 minutes, it significantly helps me get through my day. And right now, it's nearly half off for Amazon Prime Day.



Amazon

To buy: Hyperice Hypervolt 2, $159 (was $300); amazon.com



You may think that if you're not an avid gym-goer, a massage gun is overkill. But it's actually those who are new to exercise or go to the gym less frequently who may benefit most from percussion massage: Since your muscles aren't accustomed to being strained, they're more likely to over-stress. However, frequent lifters who push themselves regularly will also benefit from percussion therapy, as will those with chronic neck pain from sitting at a computer regularly.

With five different head attachments, the Hypervolt 2 is ready to tackle all sorts of muscles and sore spots, from your shoulders to your calves. Personally, I find the flat head the most versatile and least painful to use. (Keep in mind that while percussion therapy can provide relief afterward, the pressure on your already sore muscles is not always a comfortable experience during application). I've also found that the pointed head is ideal for smaller muscles or crevices, such as hip flexors.

While I like to use my Hypervolt 2 for a full 10 minutes, other users have experienced relief in just one short minute. "Using this tool for only about a minute as needed throughout the day was very effective in taking away the sharpness of the pain, allowing me to go about my activities," one reviewer noted. Plus, one owner, who's suffered from back pain for 25 years, found that this massage gun "goes a huge distance to relieving muscle ache and pain, as well as helping to loosen muscles and tendons that are pulling my neck and back out of proper alignment."



Amazon

The three speed levels also come in handy when you're extra sore, as you can work your way up to more rapid percussion, which can be too intense at first. Though I do find this massage gun to be a bit heavier than other options on the market, I can still comfortably hold it and move it around the muscles I'm targeting (and I even have very tiny hands).

Overall, if you're hoping to experience a little break from constant DOMS or simply want to relax a little bit, you can't go wrong with the Hypervolt 2. As one happy customer put it, "Everything about this device said 'relief!'—and I couldn't agree more. Right now, the massage gun is a whopping 47 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, but the deal won't last for long. So, grab yours now...your muscles will thank you.

More Prime Day Massage Gun Deals