News We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More Grab the best deals on AirPods, walking pads, yoga mats, and tons of other fitness finds. Published on July 10, 2023 Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are tons of incredible savings to be found on all things health and fitness. From gym accessories like yoga mats and resistance bands to big-ticket cardio equipment (including an elliptical that's 43 percent off) and workout clothes. So many favorite brands like Apple, Nike, Garmin, Bowflex, and more are on sale—but only during this special two-day event that runs from July 11 to July 12. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, this is the perfect time to sign up for a 30-day free trial (it’s $139/year after that). While you don’t need to be a Prime member to access many of the deals, members get access to exclusive Prime Day deals, expedited free delivery on most orders, and other great perks. Whether you’re looking to build out your own home gym or in need of a few small items to get you started on your fitness journey, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day fitness deals you need to check out. Best Prime Day Deals on Workout Accessories Amazon Workout accessories like yoga mats, abdominal rollers, core sliders, and more are on major sale during this Prime Day event. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a great resistance band set, this one by Veick is now 36 percent off! The set comes with five tube resistance bands, two soft cushioned handles, two ankle straps, a door anchor, an exercise guide, and a carrying bag. Resistance bands are great for achieving a full-body workout and can be used for general stretching and physical therapy or while practicing yoga, pilates, weight training, and more. The popular set has over 13,000 five-star ratings and thousands of happy reviews. One reviewer raved that they are “very versatile and easy to use” as well as a “great buy for the price.” Veick Resistance Bands $22 with on-site coupon (was $34) Gymenist Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $13 (was $30) uPro Weight Lifting Foot Strap $19 (was $25) Vergali Resistance Booty Bands $25 (was $30) The Original Body Roller, $24 (was $40) Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel $26 (was $34) Acteon Quick Dry Gym Towel (5-Pack), $30 (was $38) Mr. Pen Core Sliders $7 (was $10) Trideer Ball Chair $40 (was $46) Best Prime Day Deals on Cardio Equipment Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to buy highly-rated cardio equipment for a fraction of the usual cost. The Niceday Elliptical Machine is now a whopping $350 off for an easy at-home cardio workout. We also love this Timetook Under Desk Treadmill that’s great for getting in your steps while working from home. At only $210 (originally $380) it’s a fantastic deal on a walking pad that accommodates people up to 265 pounds. If you’re looking for something with an incline, you can also save big on this Sunny Health Heavy Duty Walking Treadmill that’s now $220 off—the lowest price it's been in 30 days! Echanfit Rowing Machine $190 (was $259) Sunny Health Indoor Cycling Bike $216 (was $399) Sunny Health Heavy Duty Walking Treadmill $550 (was $770) LifePro Wave Vibration Plate $140 with on-site coupon (was $270) Sunny Health Under Desk Mini Bike Pedal Exerciser $100 (was $120) Wakeman Fitness Under Desk Bike and Pedal Exerciser $39 (was $80) Niceday Elliptical Machine $450 with on-site coupon (was $800) Timetook Under Desk Treadmill, $210 with on-site coupon (was $380) Best Prime Day Deals on Weight Training Equipment Amazon Whether you’re looking for free weights to tone or a full in-home cable machine, there are weight training equipment deals on everything you could need this Prime Day. Like the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells which are now $199 off—the lowest price they've been in the past month. These highly rated, space-saving adjustable dumbbells will replace 15 sets of weights. Just select a weight for each _between 5 pounds and 52.5 pounds) and start your reps. They have over 17,000 five-star ratings, and one customer described them as “the best adjustable weights ever” and “absolutely amazing.” Portzon Weights (5lbs, 1 pair) starting at $13 (was $34) Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $149 (was $199) Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells $350 (was $549) Flybird Weight Bench $100 with on-site coupon (was $150) Body-Solid Pulldown Cable Machine $1,695 (was $1,900) Lalahigh Foldable Push-Up Board $53 with on-site coupon (was $70) Hpygn Weighted Jump Rope (2.8 lbs) $22 with on-site coupon (was $40) Best Prime Day Deals on Athletic Shoes and Clothing Amazon Refresh your workout wardrobe this Prime Day by snagging some of these great deals on running shoes, leggings, sports bras, tops, and more. You can save $40 on these Asics Noosa TRI 14 Running Shoes which come in nine different patterns. The curved sole is designed to reduce ankle flexion and provide a shock-absorbing landing zone, helping your legs feel less fatigued after a long run. According to one reviewer, these are “the best shoes ever,” while another avid marathon runner praised the sneakers for clearing up most of their “sore foot issues on longer runs.” Asics Noosa TRI 14 Running Shoes $89 (was $130) Ryka Women’s Influence Training Shoe $58 (was $90) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam 2.0 Running Shoe $43 (was $75) Nike Women’s Dri-Fit 3.5 Shorts $25 (was $32) Calvin Klein Moisture Wicking Leggings $35 (was $60) Hanes Seamless Racerback Sports Bra $15 (was $21) Liberty Imports Men’s Quick Dry T-Shirts (5-Pack) $40 (was $60) Hanes Women’s Jersey Pocket Shorts $10 (was $16) Aeuui Women’s Racerback Tank Top $18 (was $30) Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Tech Amazon The right tech accessories can be a game-changer when taking your fitness to the next level. The ultra-popular Apple AirPods Pro are now $49 off for Prime Day, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen since Black Friday. They offer up to twice the noise cancellation as the previous generation and deliver crisp sound to help power you through your workout. You can also score big on activity trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple, all on sale for Prime Day. Apple AirPods Pro $200 (was $249) Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $130) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (was $399) Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch $265 (was $330) Amazfit Band 5 Activity Tracker $30 (was $40) Garmin Forerunner 245 $205 (was $350) Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor $300 (was $500) Garmin Chest Strap Heart Rate Monitor $105 (was $130) Renpho Smart Scale $20 (was $35) Aura Strap 2 $130 (was $149)