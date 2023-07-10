We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are tons of incredible savings to be found on all things health and fitness. From gym accessories like yoga mats and resistance bands to big-ticket cardio equipment (including an elliptical that's 43 percent off) and workout clothes. So many favorite brands like Apple, Nike, Garmin, Bowflex, and more are on sale—but only during this special two-day event that runs from July 11 to July 12.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, this is the perfect time to sign up for a 30-day free trial (it’s $139/year after that). While you don’t need to be a Prime member to access many of the deals, members get access to exclusive Prime Day deals, expedited free delivery on most orders, and other great perks.

Whether you’re looking to build out your own home gym or in need of a few small items to get you started on your fitness journey, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day fitness deals you need to check out.

Best Prime Day Deals on Workout Accessories

Amazon

Workout accessories like yoga mats, abdominal rollers, core sliders, and more are on major sale during this Prime Day event.

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a great resistance band set, this one by Veick is now 36 percent off! The set comes with five tube resistance bands, two soft cushioned handles, two ankle straps, a door anchor, an exercise guide, and a carrying bag. Resistance bands are great for achieving a full-body workout and can be used for general stretching and physical therapy or while practicing yoga, pilates, weight training, and more.

The popular set has over 13,000 five-star ratings and thousands of happy reviews. One reviewer raved that they are “very versatile and easy to use” as well as a “great buy for the price.”

Best Prime Day Deals on Cardio Equipment

Amazon



Prime Day is the ideal time to buy highly-rated cardio equipment for a fraction of the usual cost. The Niceday Elliptical Machine is now a whopping $350 off for an easy at-home cardio workout. We also love this Timetook Under Desk Treadmill that’s great for getting in your steps while working from home. At only $210 (originally $380) it’s a fantastic deal on a walking pad that accommodates people up to 265 pounds. If you’re looking for something with an incline, you can also save big on this Sunny Health Heavy Duty Walking Treadmill that’s now $220 off—the lowest price it's been in 30 days!

Best Prime Day Deals on Weight Training Equipment

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for free weights to tone or a full in-home cable machine, there are weight training equipment deals on everything you could need this Prime Day. Like the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells which are now $199 off—the lowest price they've been in the past month.

These highly rated, space-saving adjustable dumbbells will replace 15 sets of weights. Just select a weight for each _between 5 pounds and 52.5 pounds) and start your reps. They have over 17,000 five-star ratings, and one customer described them as “the best adjustable weights ever” and “absolutely amazing.”

Best Prime Day Deals on Athletic Shoes and Clothing

Amazon

Refresh your workout wardrobe this Prime Day by snagging some of these great deals on running shoes, leggings, sports bras, tops, and more. You can save $40 on these Asics Noosa TRI 14 Running Shoes which come in nine different patterns. The curved sole is designed to reduce ankle flexion and provide a shock-absorbing landing zone, helping your legs feel less fatigued after a long run. According to one reviewer, these are “the best shoes ever,” while another avid marathon runner praised the sneakers for clearing up most of their “sore foot issues on longer runs.”

Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Tech

Amazon

The right tech accessories can be a game-changer when taking your fitness to the next level. The ultra-popular Apple AirPods Pro are now $49 off for Prime Day, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen since Black Friday. They offer up to twice the noise cancellation as the previous generation and deliver crisp sound to help power you through your workout.

You can also score big on activity trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple, all on sale for Prime Day.