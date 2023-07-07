This Bissel Air Purifier Had a Perfect Score For Effectiveness In Our Tests—and It’s 50% Off Right Now

Once you have an air purifier, you can never go back. A good one makes a space noticeably fresher and more welcoming.

It took a catastrophe for me to figure this out for myself. Air quality was something I barely paid attention to—until the smoke from the terrible wildfires in Canada came wafting south in June of this year. Suddenly, the skies glowed an eerie yellow, my head pounded, and my whole household developed a persistent cough. I was especially worried about my 18-month-old son and pets—how could we keep them safe from the toxic air?

I rush ordered an air purifier from our list of the best air purifiers, and breathed a sigh of relief when it arrived. I knew how rigorously we tested every single one on the list, both in our lab and in editors’ homes, so I had complete confidence in it.

Amazon

To buy: Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier, $182 (was $360); amazon.com

It’s especially exciting when one of our favorites is on deep markdown, as this Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier is as part of an early Prime Day deal. In case you haven’t heard, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score deals on household essentials, and it’s taking place this year between July 11th and 12th. This air purifier is great for large spaces, and it normally costs $360, but in honor of Amazon’s birthday, you can find it already discounted a massive 50 percent, bringing the total down to just $182.

In testing, we found the sound of this air purifier to be “almost undetectable” on quiet mode—and it was also very effective. After just five minutes of runtime, we used a tool to measure the number of particles in the air, and the number dropped significantly. This machine is capable of handling large spaces easily. When we tested it at home, the filter didn’t clog easily with pet hair. Because this air purifier has a HEPA filter, you can be confident it’s actually doing the job.

Amazon

To buy: Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier, $182 (was $360); amazon.com



One thing to note: the filters are on the pricey side ($60), and need to be replaced every six months. Also, this air purifier works great for large spaces, but the tradeoff is that it’s a bit bigger and more boxy in appearance. If you have to position it in a spot where you’ll be looking at it all the time, this is something to consider.

Still, the air outside isn’t getting cleaner, so if you’re looking for a device to protect your family from allergens, smoke, mold, and pet hair—not to mention one that’s half off right now—this the Bissell air400 is a great choice.

5 More Air Purifiers on Early Prime Day Sale