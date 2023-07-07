This Bissel Air Purifier Had a Perfect Score For Effectiveness In Our Tests—and It’s 50% Off Right Now

Allergy sufferers, take note: This is a chance to score our favorite air purifier for allergies at a deep discount, thanks to an early Prime Day deal.

By
Cecily McAndrews
Cecily McAndrews
Cecily McAndrews
Cecily is the Commerce Editorial Director for the Verywell sites. She has written and edited about health, food, nutrition, and parenting for over 15 years.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Once you have an air purifier, you can never go back. A good one makes a space noticeably fresher and more welcoming. 

It took a catastrophe for me to figure this out for myself. Air quality was something I barely paid attention to—until the smoke from the terrible wildfires in Canada came wafting south in June of this year. Suddenly, the skies glowed an eerie yellow, my head pounded, and my whole household developed a persistent cough. I was especially worried about my 18-month-old son and pets—how could we keep them safe from the toxic air?

I rush ordered an air purifier from our list of the best air purifiers, and breathed a sigh of relief when it arrived. I knew how rigorously we tested every single one on the list, both in our lab and in editors’ homes, so I had complete confidence in it.

Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA

Amazon

To buy: Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier, $182 (was $360); amazon.com

It’s especially exciting when one of our favorites is on deep markdown, as this Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier is as part of an early Prime Day deal. In case you haven’t heard, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score deals on household essentials, and it’s taking place this year between July 11th and 12th. This air purifier is great for large spaces, and it normally costs $360, but in honor of Amazon’s birthday, you can find it already discounted a massive 50 percent, bringing the total down to just $182.

In testing, we found the sound of this air purifier to be “almost undetectable” on quiet mode—and it was also very effective. After just five minutes of runtime, we used a tool to measure the number of particles in the air, and the number dropped significantly. This machine is capable of handling large spaces easily. When we tested it at home, the filter didn’t clog easily with pet hair. Because this air purifier has a HEPA filter, you can be confident it’s actually doing the job

Amazon Prime Day Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA

Amazon

To buy: Bissel air400 Professional Air Purifier, $182 (was $360); amazon.com

One thing to note: the filters are on the pricey side ($60), and need to be replaced every six months. Also, this air purifier works great for large spaces, but the tradeoff is that it’s a bit bigger and more boxy in appearance. If you have to position it in a spot where you’ll be looking at it all the time, this is something to consider. 

Still, the air outside isn’t getting cleaner, so if you’re looking for a device to protect your family from allergens, smoke, mold, and pet hair—not to mention one that’s half off right now—this the Bissell air400 is a great choice.

5 More Air Purifiers on Early Prime Day Sale

Shop More Early Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: The Best Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Massage Guns, and More are Up to 73% Off at Amazon’s Epic 4th of July Sale
Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It Just Got Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Revealed Prime Day 2023 Dates—Plus, 65 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Person inspecting Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier displayed on table with nearby laptop
The Best Air Purifiers for Mold, Smoke, and Other Allergens, Tested and Reviewed
Best Air Purifiers for Wildfire Smoke
The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Wildfire Smoke, According to Experts
Amazon Prime Day MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser Portable
This Top-Rated, Editor-Tested Water Flosser is Already on Sale for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Shoppers Say This Popular Shark Vacuum Is a ‘Must-Have’ for People with Allergies—and It’s on Early Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
This Folding Exercise Bike Has Thousands of 5-Star Ratings, and It’s Already on Major Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day Hair Growth Product
This Is the Only Product That’s Helped with My Female Pattern Hair Loss—And It’s Already on Sale for Prime Day
TK N95 masks for wildfire smoke Tout
Protect Yourself Against Wildfire Smoke With These NIOSH-Approved Face Masks—and Many Are on Sale
Deal One-Off: Side Sleeper Pillow Tout Nestl Cooling Pillow
Save 42% on This ‘Life-Changing’ Adjustable Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers Ahead of Prime Day
Health.com: Best Portable Fans (New) Tout
The 10 Best Portable Fans For On-The-Go Breeze
Nurses Swear These TK Shoes Keep Them Comfy All Day tout
ER Nurses Rave These Shoes Are ‘Seriously So Comfortable’—Plus More Cushioned Sneakers, Starting at Just $49
Perimenopause products tout
Women Dealing with Perimenopause Swear These Products Provide Major Symptom Relief
Best Vacuums for Allergies
The 6 Best Vacuums for Allergies & How to Pick The Right One for You
Amazon Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set
One of Our Top Picks for Best Cooling Sheets Just Went on Major Sale