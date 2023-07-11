Whether you wear headphones for exercise, running errands, or lounging, choosing a high-quality pair is essential for many reasons: Sound quality, comfort, reliability, and more. There’s nothing worse than listening to your favorite songs through a muffled speaker or losing one bud when you move even the slightest bit—I’ve been through countless unfortunate pairs like this.

So when I finally invested in Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), I knew I would never find a better pair of wireless earbuds. And today, you can enjoy $50 off Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

To buy: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 (was $249)

What sets Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) apart is its exceptional quality, advanced features, and consistent reliability. As a fitness editor and certified yoga instructor, exercise is a huge part of my life—and headphones are a key part of exercise for me. I love that with the AirPods Pro, I can focus completely on my yoga flows without worrying about them falling out. And thanks to their amazing noise-canceling features, I can meditate in Savasana distraction-free.



Even when I'm not exercising, I still appreciate the earbuds' key features. For commuting in the busy streets of New York City, I turn on the Adaptive Transparency setting that lets me safely listen to my podcast while still hearing the bustling noises (like sirens and construction) around me. I also love how the AirPods connect to Siri to let you call and text hands-free. Even more convenient, you can swipe the stem to adjust volume, press it to pause and play music or answer and end a call, and hold it to switch between noise-cancellation settings.



The AirPods Pro come with four pairs of silicone tips (sizes XS-L) so you can find the right fit for your ear shape and size—no more discomfort or losing your earbuds! Not to mention, the sound quality is exceptional—the best I’ve ever experienced. Plus, with the charging case on full battery, you get up to 30 hours of total listening time. I use my AirPods every single day, without fail, and only find myself having to charge them every few days. And as someone prone to losing small items, I love that my iPhone tracks my AirPod case, so I never have to worry about leaving it behind. I highly recommend investing in the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) today while they're 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.

But if these headphones still don't fit your budget, you’re in luck because the brand has other best-selling options on sale. The original Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are 30% off for Prime Day today—another pair that I own and love.

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

To buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 (was $129)



While they have less advanced features than the Pro model, the OG AirPods are a great budget-friendly option that still offers amazing sound quality, a long-lasting battery life, connection to Siri, and more. If you're in the market for comfortable, convenient, and crystal-clear headphones, it’s time to ditch your old pair and invest in a new, high-quality option.

Now's the perfect time while Apple's best wireless earbuds are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Get $50 off Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), or opt for an even more discounted model, like Apple's AirPods (2nd Generation) (30% off) or Apple's AirPods (3rd Generation) (17% off).

If you’re not already a Prime member, don’t worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to score big on this deal, as well as thousands of other discounts and fast, free shipping.

