The ‘Best Headphones Ever’ Are On Sale For Prime Day—Score on Apple AirPods Now

Act fast while the iconic Apple AirPods Pro and Original models are up to 30% off

By
Michelle Parente, CYT
Michelle Parente
Michelle Parente, CYT
Michelle Parente is a New York City-based lifestyle journalist specializing in health, wellness, and fitness content. As a commerce writer, Michelle makes it her mission to provide researched and reliable product recommendations.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal One-Off: Apple AirPods

Health / Reese Herrington

Whether you wear headphones for exercise, running errands, or lounging, choosing a high-quality pair is essential for many reasons: Sound quality, comfort, reliability, and more. There’s nothing worse than listening to your favorite songs through a muffled speaker or losing one bud when you move even the slightest bit—I’ve been through countless unfortunate pairs like this.

So when I finally invested in Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), I knew I would never find a better pair of wireless earbuds. And today, you can enjoy $50 off Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

To buy: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 (was $249)

What sets Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) apart is its exceptional quality, advanced features, and consistent reliability. As a fitness editor and certified yoga instructor, exercise is a huge part of my life—and headphones are a key part of exercise for me. I love that with the AirPods Pro, I can focus completely on my yoga flows without worrying about them falling out. And thanks to their amazing noise-canceling features, I can meditate in Savasana distraction-free.

Even when I'm not exercising, I still appreciate the earbuds' key features. For commuting in the busy streets of New York City, I turn on the Adaptive Transparency setting that lets me safely listen to my podcast while still hearing the bustling noises (like sirens and construction) around me. I also love how the AirPods connect to Siri to let you call and text hands-free. Even more convenient, you can swipe the stem to adjust volume, press it to pause and play music or answer and end a call, and hold it to switch between noise-cancellation settings. 

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

The AirPods Pro come with four pairs of silicone tips (sizes XS-L) so you can find the right fit for your ear shape and size—no more discomfort or losing your earbuds! Not to mention, the sound quality is exceptional—the best I’ve ever experienced. Plus, with the charging case on full battery, you get up to 30 hours of total listening time. I use my AirPods every single day, without fail, and only find myself having to charge them every few days. And as someone prone to losing small items, I love that my iPhone tracks my AirPod case, so I never have to worry about leaving it behind. I highly recommend investing in the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) today while they're 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.

But if these headphones still don't fit your budget, you’re in luck because the brand has other best-selling options on sale. The original Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are 30% off for Prime Day today—another pair that I own and love. 

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Amazon

To buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 (was $129)

While they have less advanced features than the Pro model, the OG AirPods are a great budget-friendly option that still offers amazing sound quality, a long-lasting battery life, connection to Siri, and more. If you're in the market for comfortable, convenient, and crystal-clear headphones, it’s time to ditch your old pair and invest in a new, high-quality option.

Now's the perfect time while Apple's best wireless earbuds are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Get $50 off Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), or opt for an even more discounted model, like Apple's AirPods (2nd Generation) (30% off) or Apple's AirPods (3rd Generation) (17% off).

If you’re not already a Prime member, don’t worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to score big on this deal, as well as thousands of other discounts and fast, free shipping. 

The 9 Best Workout Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

All Apple AirPod Prime Day Deals

Shop More Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals Tout
The 80 Best Prime Day Deals on Top Health and Wellness Gear
Amazon Prime Day Rower Weight Air pods Resistant Bands
We Spent Hours on Amazon and Found the Best Fitness Deals This Prime Day from Apple, Nike, Bowflex, and More
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Revealed Prime Day 2023 Dates—Plus, 65 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Best Workout Headphones of 2023
The 9 Best Workout Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun
This Editor-Favorite Theragun is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 7 More Massage Gun Deals up to 70% Off
Amazonâs Kindle Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kindle Sale Is the Best Hidden Prime Day Deal: Save Nearly $100 on the ‘Must-Have’ While It Lasts
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Prime Day Deals Tout
These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re up to 72% Off
Deal Roundup: The Best Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Massage Guns, and More are Up to 73% Off at Amazon’s Epic 4th of July Sale
Amazon Prime Day Hair Growth Product
This Is the Only Product That’s Helped with My Female Pattern Hair Loss—And It’s Already on Sale for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day MySmile Powerful Cordless 350ML Water Dental Flosser Portable
This Top-Rated, Editor-Tested Water Flosser is Already on Sale for Prime Day
Dyson Vacuum Prime Day Tout
I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It Just Got Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
This Folding Exercise Bike Has Thousands of 5-Star Ratings, and It’s Already on Major Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier with HEPA
This Bissell Air Purifier Had a Perfect Score For Effectiveness In Our Tests—and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Health.com: Best Portable Fans (New) Tout
The 10 Best Portable Fans For On-The-Go Breeze
TK N95 masks for wildfire smoke Tout
Protect Yourself Against Wildfire Smoke With These NIOSH-Approved Face Masks—and Many Are on Sale
Nurses Swear These TK Shoes Keep Them Comfy All Day tout
ER Nurses Rave These Shoes Are ‘Seriously So Comfortable’—Plus More Cushioned Sneakers, Starting at Just $49