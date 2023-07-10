This Editor-Favorite Theragun is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 7 More Massage Gun Deals up to 70% Off

Do you suffer from sore muscles after strenuous exercise? Or a tight neck and shoulders from hours of sitting at your computer? If you’re anything like me, the answer is yes. And if you want an effective solution that doesn’t require you to get expensive monthly treatments or find a reputable massage therapist, it’s worth investing in a high-quality massage gun, which uses percussive therapy to relieve muscle soreness, tightness, and pain.

Even those can get pricey, but right now, as part of Amazon Prime Day, you can snag some of the best massage gun models at major discounts, including the best massage gun I’ve ever used: Therapro Theragun Mini 2.0.

I’m a fitness editor and a certified yoga teacher, and I wasn’t initially sold on massage guns at first. When I first tried one several years ago, I was intimidated—but guided by a physical therapist, I floated the device along my muscles hoping to find relief after starting a rigorous new Pilates routine, but to my disappointment, the device was too strong, extremely loud, and felt uncomfortable in my hand.

To buy: Therapro Theragun Mini 2.0, $140 (was $199)

After testing dozens of options, I finally found the Theragun Mini 2.0, which offers an enjoyable experience while significantly relieving my discomfort and improving my overall fitness performance. What makes the Theragun Mini 2.0 stand out from the rest is its powerful performance and super portable design: Weighing just 1 pound, it offers all the benefits of a standard-size massage gun in a conveniently compact size. Plus, it comes with three attachment heads and three speed settings to completely customize your treatment.

And shoppers agree: This Theragun model is one of “the best investments you can make,” one excited fan shared. Unlike other bulky, heavy models that are simply too strong, the Theragun Mini is small yet effective, with one fan finding that they “immediately notice a huge difference in the level of tightness.” Another happy customer even brought this portable model on a three-week Mediterranean cruise and was impressed to find that it “packed so much power and lasted the entire trip on 1 charge!”

If you’re ready to invest in your wellness, improve your fitness, and relieve discomfort and pain, Prime members can score the Theragun Mini 2.0 for $140 off right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023 (it’s usually $199). And for those who aren’t yet Prime members, don’t worry: You can sign off for a free 30-day trial to snag this deal, plus thousands of other discounts and free, fast shipping.

More Prime Day Massage Gun Deals

Therapro Theragun Pro G4 Massage Gun

To buy: Therapro Theragun Pro G4 Massage Gun, $460 (was $559)



Elefor Massage Gun

To buy: Elefor Massage Gun, $30 (was $100)

Therapro Theragun Prime Massage Gun

To buy: Therapro Theragun Prime Massage Gun, $230 (was $299)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Massage Gun

To buy: Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Massage Gun, $199 (was $199)

Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun

To buy: Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $40 (was $50)

Renpho Reach Message Gun

To buy: Renpho Reach Massage Gun, $50 (was $60)