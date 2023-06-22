Save 35% on This ‘Life-Changing’ Adjustable Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers Ahead of Prime Day

Side sleepers know that finding a supportive pillow can be a major hassle. You’re probably used to waking up with neck pain from scrunching up to a flat, uncomfortable pillow if you don’t have the right loft or firmness.

The Nestl Cooling Pillow covers all the bases, offering adjustability, cooling foam, and a comfortable pillow case in a design that works for all sleepers—one reviewer even called it “life changing”. And now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, it’s on sale for 35 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: Nestl Cooling Pillow, Queen (2-Pack) $41 with onsite coupon (was $70); amazon.com



The Nestl Cooling Pillow is a hit with Amazon shoppers, with more than 4,600 five-star reviews. “I have had them [for] a few months, and they have stayed comfortable and held their shape,” one shopper praised. “I no longer wake up with a sore neck, back, and a headache!” The same reviewer added that they’d tried seven pillows before finally finding the Nestl Pillow.

Reviewers are fans of the shredded foam, which makes the pillow completely customizable. You can add and remove the shredded foam to get just the right loft for a supportive sleep; plus, the pillow case offers extra adjustability with inner and outer zippers to keep your loft at just the right height. If you need extra adjustability, buy a bag of the brand’s cooling foam for added loft.

The Nestl Cooling Pillow also offers two-for-one comfort with cooling memory foam instead of the standard foam that other similar pillows use. Instead of just straight shredded memory foam, the foam is infused with cooling foam for a cooler night’s sleep. If that’s not enough, the pillow has a cool side; the microfiber case has a cool-to-the-touch fabric on one side and a bamboo-rayon blend on the other.

One reviewer shared, “I needed cooling down, tired of sweating and flipping my pillow around all night. This pillow solved that problem! It's so cool.” Other reviewers dealing with night sweats and menopause say the pillow has completely changed their sleep. “This pillow is life-changing,” raved one happy shopper.

The Nestl Cooling Pillow also works for the whole family with four sizes: king, queen, toddler, and even a body pillow. You can also buy the pillows in two-packs if you’re ready to switch to a cooler, more supportive side sleeping experience—which is also how you score the best deal.

Nestl isn’t just concerned with comfort, though—its pillows are also OEKO-Tex Standard 100, OEKO-Tex Made in Green, and CertiPUR-US certified for clean and environmentally-friendly sleep.

You can save big on the Nestl Cooling Pillow ahead of Prime Day for a cooling, more supportive sleep. Just hurry, because this deal may not still be here when actual Amazon Prime Day rolls around on July 11 and July 12. And don’t forget to check the Today’s Deal page on Amazon for the latest and greatest deals on sleep products and so much more.

