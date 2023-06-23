Shoppers Say This Popular Shark Vacuum Is a ‘Must-Have’ for People with Allergies—and It’s on Early Prime Day Sale

If you’ve found yourself sniffling and sneezing as the weather has warmed up, you may have seasonal allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology explains that for many parts of the U.S., seasonal allergies start in February and last until early summer.

And if you’re anywhere affected by the recent wildfires—such as in New York, Michigan, or Minnesota, you may be even more at risk of allergens and irritants in the air. Pollutants and allergens in the air can also settle into your home—especially on carpets—where they can combine with dust, dust mites, and other particles to irritate you even more.

Fortunately, you can combat at least one potential source of allergens in your home with a vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter, like the rarely discounted Shark NV360 Navigator Vacuum that’s currently discounted thanks to Amazon’s Early Prime Day sales.

The popular Shark NV350 Navigator is an upright, corded vacuum that has a 0.9-quart removable dust cup so you can trap everything you vacuum up and empty it safely away. It can handle both carpet and bare floors and as a detachable pod to access areas like stairs and furniture.

It has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and people are clearly big fans. One Amazon shopper raved that the Shark Navigator is “very powerful” and another agreed, explaining the vacuum has “excellent suction.”

The vacuum also comes with additional cleaning accessories, including an upholstery and crevice tool for deep cleaning and hard-to-reach areas like couch cushions where all manner of debris may fall.

But the best part may just be the built-in HEPA filter that will catch all of the dust and allergens in your home so you can safely dispose of them. All of the included filters can also be cleaned and air-dried so you can ensure your spaces are staying as clean as possible.

“The HEPA filter that locks the dirt and dust in the bin is amazing,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I can really tell it’s doing its job well!”



Just how effective are HEPA vacuums? Well, a 2019 study in the Journal of Environmental Monitoring found that vacuuming with a HEPA-filter-equipped vacuum significantly reduced dust mite allergens and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). PAHs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, are chemicals that form from high heat, such as cooking, as well as smoke from cigarettes and burning garbage, and fumes from cars and wood stoves.

PAHs can have negative health impacts, such as eye irritation and breathing problems and high levels can even cause blood and liver disease. Removing PAHs regularly can help decrease potential risks and the 2019 study found that regular HEPA vacuuming alone reduced dust by 55.5 percent, PAHs by 58.6 percent, and HDM allergens by 80.8 percent.

One reviewer whose husband has severe allergies and asthma said the key to buying a vacuum to help with symptoms is purchasing a product that has both a certified HEPA filter and excellent suction—which the Shark NV350 “absolutely delivered” on and called it a “must-have” for anyone with allergies.

“The HEPA filter is working miracles,” they wrote. “Prior to buying this vacuum, my husband would have a horrible asthma attack every single time we vacuumed. This is the first time in a long time that he's been able to vacuum himself (or even be in the house while I vacuumed) without struggling to breathe afterward.”