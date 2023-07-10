Amazon’s Kindle Sale Is the Best Hidden Prime Day Deal: Save Nearly $100 on the ‘Must-Have’ While It Lasts

One of the best ways to help a new habit stick is by starting small. I was stuck in a cycle of promising myself I’d read more and picking up a book, only to put it down halfway through. Finally, I decided to make the switch to a Kindle Paperwhite. In just a few days, I went from barely finishing novellas to reading a book a day—and then some.

With over 25,000 five-star ratings, I’m not alone in my love for the Paperwhite. And from now through July 12, Prime members can save $97 on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials Bundle during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon

To buy: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $168 (was $265); amazon.com

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite isn’t your average e-reader. Weighing just 7.2 ounces, I love that I can toss it in my work bag or slip it into my purse. I usually read during my 1.5-hour commute to work, and the Paperwhite’s thin, low-profile design makes it easy to squeeze in one more chapter, even when I’m standing on a crowded train. It also has a waterproof rating of IPX8, so I can read in the bath or by the pool with total peace of mind.

The bundle comes with not only the Kindle Paperwhite itself, but also a leather cover, wireless charging dock, and 32 GB of storage, meaning the Paperwhite can hold dozens of books from the Kindle store. The latest version also holds a battery charge for up to 10 weeks.

With a Prime membership, you’ll get access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more—you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to start reaping the benefits. (This deal is exclusive to Prime members!) And, you can add on a Kindle Unlimited membership, which grants you an additional 4 million free titles. This Prime Day, Amazon is giving away three free months of Kindle Unlimited for Prime members who sign up, or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial first.

I love the new and improved 6.8-inch screen, which stays glare-free even in bright, direct sunlight. Sick of squinting or losing track of your reading glasses? With the Paperwhite, you can customize each book’s font, background, and text size. Adjusting the backlighting to a warm amber at night takes even more stress off of your eyes.

Amazon

To buy: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $168 (was $265); amazon.com

I also enjoy connecting my Kindle to my Goodreads account, so I can get customized reading recommendations and leave reviews for my new favorites. Combined with statistics that show how many pages or minutes I have left in my book, these features help me speed through an entire book in one day.

Shoppers are raving about the “phenomenal” Paperwhite. “This changed my life,” one reviewer writes. Another reader adds, “It was worth the money a thousand times over.” Even hardcover devotees are making the switch: “I don’t know what it is,” someone else says, “but it makes me want to pick it up and read more.”

Whether you’re running out of room on your bookshelf or you’re looking for a way to read your favorite titles that’s easy on the eyes, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is the hidden Prime Day deal you’ll enjoy using every day. And at 37 percent off f(that's $97 off!) or the entire bundle, it's a total steal—but only for Prime members while supplies last, through July 12.

Must-Have Kindle Accessories

Amazon

After I bought my Paperwhite, these budget-friendly accessories made my reading experience even better. When purchasing your Kindle, I highly recommend adding these to your Amazon cart, too: