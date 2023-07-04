News This Folding Exercise Bike Has Thousands of 5-Star Ratings, and It’s Already on Major Prime Day Sale Shoppers rave about its ‘high performance’ and how easy it is to use. By Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN Chaunie Brusie is a labor and delivery nurse turned writer, editor, and author. health's editorial guidelines Published on July 4, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua While name brand stationary exercise bikes have enjoyed immense popularity in the past couple of years, there are some reasons someone might want more flexibility out of a bike—for instance, recalls, expensive prices, or space limitations. If you’re in the market for a stationary bike but want something that’s a little more cost-effective and portable, a folding exercise bike can be an option that checks a lot of boxes. And thanks to early Prime Day and 4th of July sales, this super popular Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike—that's marked down $50—could be exactly what you’re looking for. Amazon To buy: Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, $130 (was $180); amazon.com This battery-powered bike weighs only 32 pounds and folds up easily with an X-frame design and a wheeled bottom, so it can be used or stored pretty much anywhere. It folds down to 18.1” long, 18.1” wide, and 50.79” in height, but folded out, it can hold an impressive user weight of 225 pounds. The bike can accommodate riders that range from 4’10” to 5’10” in height and comes equipped with all the features you need to get a good workout in, such as: Eight different resistance levelsHand-pulse sensors to see your heart rateA battery-powered LCD monitor that displays speed, distance, time, calories, and pulseAdjustable foot pedal strap3.3 lb flywheel with magnetic resistanceAlloy steel frame That alloy steel frame construction is a key feature because it’s what makes it both strong and lightweight. “I was afraid that it would be too flimsy because it looked like there is not much to stabilize it and I am 5 ft. 7 inches and I weigh about 185 lbs,” described one Amazon shopper. But they went on to encourage others to buy it, noting that it’s very “stable and supportive.” Amazon To buy: Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, $130 (was $180); amazon.com Other shoppers noted that the folding bike is a great purchase for people who live in shared or small spaces, like apartments, or to stash in an office or closet. So if floor real estate has been what's holding you back, worry now more. And of the over 25,000 ratings this bike has received on Amazon, 21,520 of them were five-star ratings, making this best-seller a highly-rated exercise bike on the site as well. One Amazon shopper called this bike “sleek,” “quiet,” and a "high performer," especially for how reasonably priced it is. And thanks to Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, it's become that much more affordable. “I LOVE this bike,” raved another user. “I've only had it a few days and I've already gotten over 200 miles because I just like to be on it so much.” Just make sure to snag it now, because these early Prime Day deals won’t always stick around until July 11. Shop More Health Deals Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023—Plus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop Save 35% on This ‘Life-Changing’ Adjustable Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers Ahead of Prime Day Peloton Just Recalled Over 2 Million Bikes—Here Are Our Top Picks for Bike Alternatives Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit