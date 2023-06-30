I'm Obsessed With My Dyson Cordless Vacuum, and It Just Got Marked Down Over $120 for Prime Day

I'll say it loud and clear: I'm obsessed with my Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. I was on the fence about this purchase for a while and now I can honestly say my only regret is not having bought it sooner. If you've been on the fence about whether to get one or not like I was, now's your chance since it's currently on major early Prime Day sale at Amazon. The best-selling stick vacuum hardly ever goes on sale, so when it's marked down over $120, it's time to finally checkout that cart.

To buy: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (was $470); amazon.com

Amazon's official Prime Day dates may be July 11 and July 12, but lucky for us, tons of amazing deals have already started dropping on selling items like the Dyson V8.



I use my Dyson what sometimes feels like all day, everyday. Crumbs around the dining table, pet hair, random fuzz balls rolling around the floor, cobwebs on ceiling corners, you name it, it tackles it. I even often use mine to vacuum the inside of my car thanks to the handy attachments.

It's light enough to carry around from room to room, and even up the stairs, and I love how easy it is to detach the long stick to quickly transform it into a handheld mini vac. One of the best parts is how easy it is to empty it. I simply hold it over the trash can, pull the bright red can't-miss-it handle, and the debris ejects right into the bin.

This particular model boasts to be made "especially for pets," thanks to a detangler on the cleaner head that ensures long pet hair doesn't clog the brush. The powerful suction has even sucked up the occasional stray Lego piece. The brand also claims that their fully sealed filtration system "seals in 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns"—including fine dust and pet dander—to help purify the air in your home.

I'm clearly not the only one obsessed with my cordless Dyson. One reviewer raved, "I have two dogs and a cat and I use this vacuum on a daily basis in my kitchen, family room and the most used rooms in the house. It picks up everything," and deemed it "an excellent investment." Another person praised the Dyson V8 for being "small and practical to store," and shared they loved it so much that they found themselves vacuuming everyday—something I can completely relate to.

Other shoppers note its "powerful suction" and handy interchangeable parts. Several reviews also mention the short battery life, which I also find to be true, but we just keep ours plugged in all day when it's not in use, so it hasn't been an issue.

Perhaps the most ringing endorsement comes from one happy shopper who revealed "I am actually excited to clean my house now," which just may be the biggest win of all. And with a deal as good as this one, it's time to finally see what all the fuss is about.

While you don't need to be a Prime member to score this deal, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to snag other major household items on exclusive discount for Prime members. Just make sure not to procrastinate if you've had your heart set on a Dyson, these deals won't last forever, and some will even be gone by the time Prime Day actually rolls around.