Big savings are on the way! One of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is officially happening. The behemoth retailer just announced that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to run from Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12, for two days full of discounts on some of our favorite items. During the event, Amazon will slash prices on robot vacuums, electric toothbrushes, fitness trackers, workout gear, and so much more—including some editor-approved picks that have aced our lab testing.

Even more good news: You don’t need to wait until mid-July to start supplementing your health and wellness routine. Amazon has already started quietly lowering prices on top exercise, healthcare, and tech items, so whether you’re starting a new fitness journey or maintaining your healthy lifestyle, you can start shopping now to make sure you score the best deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

If you haven’t experienced it before, Amazon Prime Day is a major shopping event, much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it takes place only on Amazon. Originally, Prime Day was a celebration of the massive retailer’s birthday, but it’s since grown to be a two-day shopping event filled with major deals on popular items from thousands of top brands on many of our favorite products—including fitness trackers and smartwatches, oral care, electronics, home and kitchenware, athletic apparel and equipment, and tons more.



When is Prime Day this year?

According to today’s announcement, Prime Day 2023 will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. Historically, Prime Day has started at 3:01 a.m. EST on the first day, ending at midnight EST on Day 2. While major discounts on thousands of products will be dropping throughout the two days, savvy shoppers can avoid the online crowds and score some early Prime Day deals by checking out the Gold Box Deals Hub.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Prime member or not, anyone can shop Prime Day deals. However, Prime members can score added perks, such as invite-only deals, exclusive additional discounts on products that are already on sale, as well as free two-day and one-day shipping (depending on the item and delivery address), so they can get their hands on the discounted goods almost instantly. If you’re not already a Prime member and want access to these perks, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime in just minutes.

What are invite-only deals?

This year, Amazon is offering brand-new "invite-only deals," exclusive to lucky Prime members who are selected. These deals include the sales event's hottest items that are likely to sell out fast, like an Amazon Fire TV that will be a whopping 75% off. If chosen, Prime members will receive an email with instructions on how to access these major deals during Prime Day.

What will be on sale during Prime Day?

Perhaps the better question is what won’t be on sale during Prime Day. Looking at past Prime Days, thousands of items are likely to be on major sale this year. Shoppers can expect discounted prices on everything from robot vacuums to Apple AirPods to electric toothbrushes to at-home fitness gear—and so much more.

Best early Prime Day deals to shop now

If you don’t want to wait until July 11 and 12 to start saving, you’re in luck: There are early Prime Day sales already going on. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals for your healthy lifestyle. But keep in mind, some of these early Prime Day deals won’t still be active during actual Prime Day (and big-ticket items, like tech, always sell out fast), so if something catches your eye, be sure to snag it now.

We’ll be updating this story each week until Prime Day, so check back in for the biggest deals for a healthy lifestyle.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

Whether you’d like to track your steps, watch your heart rate, or train for a marathon, there are deals on a number of smartwatches and health trackers. We found several Fitbit fitness trackers on sale (including the Charge 5!), as well as practical options from brands like Garmin and Samsung. Plus, you can save on a stylish model from Fossil for both fashion and function.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness and Workout Equipment

Staying active is a critical part of a healthy lifestyle, and there’s plenty of fitness and home workout equipment on sale right now to support your journey. From a foldable treadmill to adjustable dumbbells to a stationary bike that’s more than 50% off, you can easily upgrade your home gym. Or, pick up some gym bag essentials, like Amazon’s best-selling resistance bands or a best-selling massage gun that’s a whopping $140 off.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Sneakers

From the gym to the store to your backyard, foot comfort is key. We found great deals on comfortable sneakers from lots of top brands, including a pair of top-selling Adidas Cloudfoam running shoes, some slip-on Skechers, and several cushioned options from Brooks. Better yet, the deals start at just $29.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Headphones and Electronics

The tech deals don’t stop with fitness trackers: You can blast your favorite pump-up music through a pair of high-quality earbuds, including Apple AirPods and wireless Samsung earbuds, or through a discounted JBL Bluetooth speaker. If you prefer the feel and fit of headphones during your workouts, you can also grab a pair of discounted Apple AirPods Max or noise-canceling, wireless headphones from Sony and Sennheiser. Plus, Prime members can exclusively access a Ring video doorbell camera that's 50% off.

To buy: Ring Video Doorbell with Chime, $50 exclusive for Prime members (was $100)

Best Early Prime Day Deals Healthy Home and Kitchen Items

Maintaining a healthy home is just as important as taking care of your body, and you can get lots of top-notch home and kitchen items for a bargain. From air purifiers to lumbar support pillows to cozy weighted blankets, you’ll be all set to work from home or relax—plus, you can score a popular Shark robot vacuum for half off. And for your kitchen, you can pick up a Nutribullet blender or a discounted air fryer.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Activewear

You can exercise in style with these deals on top activewear. From a pair of editor-approved Alo leggings that are nearly $100 off to an Under Armour sports bra that’s almost 50 percent off, suiting up for your workouts has never been easier. Whether you prefer to exercise in an air-conditioned gym or get your sweat on outside, we’ve rounded up plenty of discounted shorts, pants, and layers for a variety of climates.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Skincare, Beauty, and Oral Care

Skincare, oral care, and beauty products can get expensive, but right there, there are plenty of opportunities to upgrade your self-care routine on a budget. Our favorite Waterpik flosser is on sale, as are electric toothbrushes from AquaSonic and Philips Sonicare. Plus, you can score discounts on Crest 3D Whitestrips and our top hydrating sunscreen stick from Sun Bum, and Prime members can snag a beard grooming kit for half off.

To buy: Comfy Mate Isner Mile Beard Grooming Kit, $20 exclusive for Prime members (was $40)