These Are the Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop (Including Apple AirPods), Starting at $14

Officially, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is over, but there are still plenty of great deals you can shop right now. The mega-retailer still has huge discounts on top health and wellness gear and other popular products, including everything from a stationary bike that's nearly $200 off to discounted Brooks running shoes to $50 off of Apple AirPods Pro. Stock up on must-haves for your summer fitness journey, kitchen, home gym, and everyday life with these fantastic post-Prime Day finds from brands like Dyson, Fitbit, and Nutribullet.

Apple AirPods Pro

Featuring noise cancellation, advanced audio quality, and an upgraded case with a built-in speaker, the Apple AirPods Pro are just what you need for your next workout (or just hanging around the house). Plus, they come with four size of silicone tips so you can find the best fit.

To buy: Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249)

Dyson V8 Vacuum

An editor-favorite vacuum, the Dyson V8 has super impressive suction, filtration, and features, including a de-tangling brush head and a pet hair tool. Plus, it converts to a handheld vacuum for attacking tricky spots, like cars, stairs, or hard-to-reach corners.

To buy: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $380 (was $470)

Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch

Runners will appreciate that this smartwatch comes with free access to training plans from a Garmin coach, and it even provides advanced metrics, like ground contact time balance and stride length. It also has GPS, music, and safety tracking capabilities.

To buy: Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch, $210 (was $350)

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Great for blending up smoothies, protein shakes, and even soups and sauces, this Nutribullet blender may be small, but its 1700-watt motor is definitely mighty. It comes with a 30-ounce cup and a 1-liter pitcher, and you can operate it mostly hands-free.

To buy: Nutribullet Personal Blender, $116 (was $160)

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

Get a workout in from the comfort of your own home with this stationary bike, which has an adjustable seat, adjustable handlebars, and plenty of resistance settings. Plus, its LCD monitor tracks various metrics like time, distance, and calories burned, and the bike comes with holders for a water bottle and tablet.

To buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $250 with on-site coupon (was $440)

Brooks Men’s Ghost 14 Running Shoe

With a stretchy, breathable mesh upper and a grooved sole, these Brooks sneakers are a comfortable pick not only for runners, but anyone who likes a cushioned, form-fitting shoe. They come in over 30 colors and have a plush collar and tongue for comfort on long walks or runs.

To buy: Brooks Men’s Ghost 14 Running Shoe, starting at $89 (was $140)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

With its anti-allergen HEPA filter, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is great for those with allergies or shedding pets, and its powerful suction attacks everything from deep carpet to hardwood floors. The vacuum also comes with an upholstery tool and crevice tool so you can get the whole house spic and span—and the canister even detaches for a more portable option.

To buy: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker

Available in black, white, or gray, this Fitbit tracker will help you with your healthy lifestyle. It tracks your heart rate, daily stress level, sleep quality, skin temperature and more. Plus, it has a built-in GPS and a handy touchscreen.

To buy: Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker, $120 (was $150)

Joomra Pillow Sandals

These cushioned recovery sandals have a thick, non-slip foam sole for ultimate comfort after a tough workout. Made from a lightweight EVA material, they're also great for around the house, and they come in lots of fun colors.

To buy: Joomra Pillow Sandals, starting at $24 (was $40)

Urevo Under-Desk Treadmill

It's easy to add some exercise to your work day when you have this handy under-desk treadmill. Its compact size and two-second folding make it easy to stash away when not in use, and you'll appreciate the treadmill's shock absorption, which provides a smooth workout.

To buy: Urevo Under-Desk Treadmill, $400 with on-site coupon (was $500)

Under Armour Crossback Sports Bra

Featuring thick straps that cross in the back, this Under Armour sports bra provides the right amount of support for activities like biking, boxing, and weight training. Plus, it has quick-drying padded cups and is machine washable.

To buy: Under Armour Crossback Sports Bra, starting at $14 (was $35)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

You can't go wrong with a pair of classic Apple AirPods. These earbuds have in-ear detection, over 24 hours of battery life, and Siri compatibility—just say, "Hey Siri!"

To buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (was $130)

Crocs Women’s Classic Slide

Another great pair of recovery slides, these Crocs have a platform outsole and comfy insole to combine fashion and function. They're available in several colors and you can add the brand's Jibbitz for some extra charm.

To buy: Crocs Women’s Classic Slide, starting at $30 (was $45)

Niceday Stair Stepper

There's no need to go to the gym to get your steps in when you have this mini stair stepper. Ready to go right out of the box, it comes with two elastic resistance bands for an added upper body workout.

To buy: Niceday Stair Stepper, $70 (was $110)