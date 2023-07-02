Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Massage Guns, and More are Up to 73% Off at Amazon’s Epic 4th of July Sale

If you need a break from 4th of July barbecues and beach trips (or if you’re nursing a sunburn), Amazon has tons of sales going on this holiday weekend, so you can shop from the comfort of the air-conditioned indoors. From best-selling vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Bissell to electric toothbrushes, bug zappers, and massage guns, we rounded up the best deals on wellness gear for a happy and healthy summer—starting at an impressive 73 percent off.

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan

Maintain your ideal temperature all year round with this heater and fan combo. With Dyson’s usual impressive design, it has the brand’s “air multiplier technology,” which amplifies the air around it to create strong, steady airflow. The remote-controlled unit oscillates smoothly, and you can choose between two different modes so it can cool or heat just you or the whole room.

To buy: Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan, $330 (was $470)

Aerlang Muscle Massage Gun

Relieve sore muscles with this discounted massage gun, which comes with six attachments, a carrying case, and 20 adjustable high-intensity speeds. It’s lightweight, easy to grip, and not to loud, and there’s a user-friendly LCD display.

To buy: Aerlang Muscle Massage Gun, $25 (was $90)

Linenspa 8-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress

Mattresses are an investment, so when you can get one at a discount, act fast. This hybrid mattress is made with both memory foam and innersprings for breathability, bounciness, and support. The material contours to your body and helps relieve pressure points, and since it has low motion transfer, you won’t wake up a partner if you toss and turn. And don’t worry if you don’t have a Queen bed: This mattress is on sale in other sizes, too.

To buy: Linenspa 8-inch Hybrid Queen Mattress, $199 (was $250)

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser

Make your dentist proud with this portable Waterpik water flosser, which is small enough for you to move between floors in your home or even toss into a carry-on. It comes with four heads, two pressure settings, and a dishwasher-safe water reservoir, and 360-degree tip rotation lets you access your back teeth like a breeze. Plus, it’s ADA-approved and comes with a rechargeable battery, so you’ll never run out.

To buy: Waterpik Portable Flosser, $50 (was $70)

Jurits 2-in-1 Walking Pad

If you work from home (or are otherwise looking to upgrade your at-home workout routine), you’ll appreciate this discounted walking pad. The under-desk treadmill allows you to work as you walk, and its compact frame lets you easily slide it under a bed or couch for storage. Additionally, the shock-absorbent pad comes with a remote control.

To buy: Jurits 2-in-1 Walking Pad, $170 (was $210)

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

With up to nine hours of battery life, this handy machine uses heat-activated technology to repel mosquitoes. (A huge win for summer barbecues!) It’s scent-free and doesn’t use harmful chemicals like DEET, and all you need to do is press one button and it’ll be at maximum protection in about 15 minutes.

To buy: Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, $40 (was $50)

Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum is a quick and easy way to keep your home clean and free from unhealthy particles like dust, pet dander, and other allergens. Available for a whopping 50 percent off, this Shark robot vacuum maps your home to customize its cleaning plan and returns to its charging dock on its own when it’s done. A self-cleaning brushroll and powerful suction attack mess, and the machine can store up to 45 days' worth of debris before it needs to be emptied.

To buy: Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $600)

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Though designed for pet owners, anyone can appreciate this Bissell Vacuum’s allergen-fighting properties. A sealed HEPA filter system traps in dust, dander, and other irritants, while a tangle-free brush roll picks up stray hair. The vacuum swivels for easy steering and you can detach a small pod to access crevices and other tricky spaces.

To buy: Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $170 (was $237)

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

Upgrade your smoothie or green juice routine with this Ninja personal blender, which has a powerful motor to pulverize fruits, veggies, and ice while extracting nutrients. Its compact footprint won’t take up much space on your counter or in a cabinet, and you can even blend ingredients straight from the freezer, no defrosting needed. When you’re done, swap the blade out for the spout lid, and you can drink straight from the container.

To buy: Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $90 (was $100)

Renpho Smart Scale

This glass smart scale has a compatible app so you can track changes in your body composition over time. Specifically, it tracks 13 different measurements, including body weight, BMI, and body fat composition. It allows unlimited users and has a baby weighing mode, and you can pair it with select fitness tracking apps like Google Fit and Fitbit App.

To buy: Renpho Smart Scale, $18 (was $35)



Bissell MYair Purifier (2-Pack)

These Bissell air purifiers use three layers of filter—pre-filter, activated carbon, and high efficiency—to attack pollen, smoke, dander, and more. There are three speed modes, including a whisper-quiet sleep mode, and they even work on household smells like pet odor. The compact size won’t take up much space on the counter or in a corner, either.

To buy: Bissell MYair Purifier (2-Pack), $100 (was $175)

Braun IPL Hair Removal Tool

This unique tool uses intense pulsed light to target the roots of your body hair, helping to break the regrowth cycle for less maintenance down the line. Its smart sensors adjust the energy intensity to fit your skin tone, while the sleek design makes it easy to grip. It comes with a drawstring storage pouch and a Venus razor, too.

To buy: Braun IPL Hair Removal Tool, $150 (was $200)

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

Made with Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, aloe, green tea, and more, this eye cream targets dark circles, wrinkles, and more. It’s cruelty-free and fragrance-free, and the caffeine from the green tea stimulates blood circulation to reduce puffiness and under-eye bags.

To buy: Eight Saints All In Eye Cream, $36 (was $44)

Dyson V15 Detect

Designed for just about any surface, this high-tech Dyson vacuum will have your home spic and span in no time. The lightweight cordless model adjusts its suction and run time based on the floor type and dust level for up to 60 minutes of run time. Plus, a handy laser lights up even the smallest of debris, and it comes with two cleaner heads and a bunch of accessories for all sorts of cleaning needs.

To buy: Dyson V15 Detect, $552 (was $750)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Right now, you can score this advanced tablet for $100 off. It has a bright HD display, 12 hours of battery life, and is compatible with tons of apps, from Zoom to Netflix to TikTok. Note that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal. (You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.)

To buy: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $90 exclusive for Prime members (was $190)

Klahaite Bug Zapper

This gadget uses blue-violet light to attract pests like mosquitos and gnats, then high-voltage grids zap them upon contact. It’s made from fire-proof material and is easy to clean with the supplied brush. Plus, there’s a protective cage around it so it won’t harm pets or people.

To buy: Klahaite Bug Zapper, $34 (was $60)

Ameifu Air Purifier

With three fan speeds and five timer settings, this HEPA air purifier filters out allergens, wildfire smoke, and other pollutants so you can breathe easily. There’s a child lock to protect little ones, and you can add your favorite essential oil on top of the purifier for some aromatherapy. It’s designed for rooms up to 1640 square feet.

To buy: Ameifu Air Purifier, $92 (was $140)

BedLuxury 3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Whether you need more back support or just want to make your bed a little cozier, you’ll appreciate this memory foam mattress topper that’s infused with cooling gel for added breathability. The bamboo fiber cover is breathable and has an anti-slip strap to keep it in place. The topper’s materials meet high standards: The bamboo cover is OEKO-TEX certified, while the memory foam is CertiPUR-US certified.

To buy: BedLuxury 3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $160 (was $180)

Sonic Electric Toothbrush H8 Series

You can keep up with your oral care on the go with this travel-friendly electric toothbrush from Sonic. Offering five different modes, the rechargeable toothbrush comes with a handy carrying case and eight brush heads. Plus, it can help whiten and polish your teeth, too.

To buy: Sonic Electric Toothbrush H8 Series, $17 (was $20)

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

If you find pet hair in nearly every corner of your home, you’ll appreciate this handheld pet hair remover, which uses an electrostatic charge to grab the strands. There’s a large waste compartment, and since it doesn’t use anything adhesive, you can reuse it again and again.

To buy: ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $20 (was $32)