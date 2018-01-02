16 Reasons You Have Serious Brain Fog

Who among us hasn't experienced straying attention, trouble concentrating, or stumbling over the perfect word? A lot of the time brain fog is just a fact of life in the dizzying world we live in.

“Brain fog is present in many of us who are overworked, sleep-deprived, multitasking, or asked to remember too much,” says Gayatri Devi, MD, a psychiatrist and neurologist with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

But brain fog is also part and parcel of many medical conditions, something that goes wrong with the 100 billion nerve cells and 100 trillion connections that make up your brain.

There is good news though: Once you pinpoint a cause, you can often find a treatment for brain fog, Dr. Devi says. And, comfortingly, the problem is rarely dementia.

Here’s a run-down of what might be causing your mental haze and how to fix it.

