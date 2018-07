No one wants to hear “You've got Alzheimer's disease," a progressive memory-robbing disorder that doesn't have a cure. But the diagnosis may not be quite as grim as it was in the past

There are now a handful of medications that can help ease symptoms, like memory loss and confusion. What's more, the evidence suggests that there are certain lifestyle changes that might help, and there are other types of treatments that address specific symptoms (rather than the underlying cause of the disease) that may make life a little easier for people with Alzheimer's.

While the number of treatments is limited—and far from a perfect solution—“there is value in getting the proper care,” said James Hendrix, Ph.D., director of global science initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago. Treating symptoms can give people more time, allowing them to make decisions about their future while they still can, he explained.

Scientists continue to explore potential disease pathways to treat and prevent this insidious brain disorder, which affects more than 5 million Americans.

Here’s a rundown of current therapies, lifestyle changes, and promising treatments on the horizon that could help people with Alzheimer's disease.