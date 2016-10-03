How to Stop Allergies at Home

Your home hides more allergens than you might expect. Between dust mites, pet dander, mold, and even pest-droppings, your home may be the source of all your allergy problems. Instead of suffering through the watery, itchy eyes and constant sniffles, here are some tips to seek out those allergy-causing culprits and banish them. Watch the video for six ways that you can stop your home from giving you allergies—from cleaning strategies to the right equipment to use.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Bust your clutter: Dust mites, bugs, and mold thrive in old newspapers, magazines, and cans. Recycle them!

Be one with your vacuum: Carpets and rugs hide pet dander and mites. A high-efficiency particulate air filter can trap tiny particles.

Launder your bedding: Wash sheets in 130º water weekly to remove allergens.

Scrub your bathroom: Moist bathroom walls breed mold. Clean with a solution made of 1 part bleach and 32 parts H20.

Purge pests: Mice and roach droppings can aggravate allergies.

Close the windows: Especially between high-pollen-count hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.