Mom Allergic to Newborn Son, Get Fit for Free, and Why There's No Gardasil for Men

- HPV is so prevalent that it’s earned itself the nickname “the common cold of STDs.” It affects women and men, but so far only women have been approved to use the HPV vaccine. So why isn’t there a Gardasil for men? [U.S. News and World Report]
- There’s a new battle of the sexes brewing—over the thermostat! Studies show women are more sensitive to cold, sparking fights over the A/C setting, even on summer’s most blazing days. [Washington Post]
- A 28-year-old British woman developed painful, blistering welts shortly after giving birth. Turns out, she was allergic to her son! [ParentDish]
- You don’t have to shell out big bucks for pricey gym memberships and fancy gear to stay in shape. Just try these six recession-proof workout tips and get fit for free. [FNC iMag]
- For all nonbelievers in cheerleading’s legitimacy as a tough sport: Cheering has become the leading cause of catastrophic injuries in young female athletes, often resulting in head or spine trauma, disability, and even death. [Science Daily]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Half of Doctors Use Wikipedia, How to Avoid Gaining Weight on Vacation, and What Your Feet Are Trying to Tell You
The Voice of Mr. Right, the Dangerous Power of Perfume, and Why Redheads and Dentists Don’t Mix
Fighting Alcoholism With a Pill, Building a Better Burrito, and the Tummy Tuck Tax