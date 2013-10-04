Is It a Cold, Allergies, or a Sinus Problem?

Got a cold? If you have a stuffy nose, runny eyes, and other symptoms, you might think so. But it could also be due to allergies or even sinus infection, which you would treat differently than a cold. If you're not sure, pin this handy guide to your Pinterest page, for quick and easy reference.

October 04, 2013

Got a cold? If you have a stuffy nose, runny eyes, and other symptoms, you might think so. But it could also be due to allergies or even a sinus infection, which you would treat differently than a cold.

If you're not sure, this handy guide should help. Pin it to your Pinterest page, for quick and easy reference! (And if symptoms don't improve within a week or two, see your doctor, says Spencer Payne, MD, associate professor of rhinology and endoscopic sinus surgery at the University of Virginia.)

