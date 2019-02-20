8 Top-Rated Hypoallergenic Pillows That Will Give You a Better Night’s Sleep This Spring

Combating spring allergies during the day is enough for allergy-sufferers to deal with, let alone also being congested while you sleep. But luckily there’s a simple explanation and solution for why you might feel like you’re sniffling 24/7.

Even though you can’t see them, there are actually little creatures called dust mites (yes, you read that correctly) that can get into your bedding and pillows, causing extra sniffles overnight. As one of the most common indoor allergens, these mites can cause a runny nose, coughing, and itchy eyes since they love dark, humid climates like areas with carpeting, mattresses, and pillows, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).

How can hypoallergenic pillows help you sleep?

While you might be prone to only buying a pillowcase or pillow protector to go over your current pillow, the best way to stay clear of these indoor allergens for good is to swap out your old pillows for “mite-proof” hypoallergenic pillows. These pillows are made with materials like bamboo that not only help block out these pesky mites but also pollen and even pet dander.

And because mites often float into the air and then settle into their surroundings when you vacuum or walk on carpeted areas, it’s best to frequently wash your bedding and pillowcases in hot water.

This spring, say goodbye to the coughing that wakes you up at night with a new hypoallergenic pillow that won’t cost you a fortune. Below we’ve rounded up the best (and most affordable!) hypoallergenic pillows from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond so you can get pillow upgrades in no time.

