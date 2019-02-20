8 Top-Rated Hypoallergenic Pillows That Will Give You a Better Night’s Sleep This Spring

Get a solid night of Z's thanks to these allergen-proof pillows from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Combating spring allergies during the day is enough for allergy-sufferers to deal with, let alone also being congested while you sleep. But luckily there’s a simple explanation and solution for why you might feel like you’re sniffling 24/7.
Even though you can’t see them, there are actually little creatures called dust mites (yes, you read that correctly) that can get into your bedding and pillows, causing extra sniffles overnight. As one of the most common indoor allergens, these mites can cause a runny nose, coughing, and itchy eyes since they love dark, humid climates like areas with carpeting, mattresses, and pillows, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).
How can hypoallergenic pillows help you sleep?
While you might be prone to only buying a pillowcase or pillow protector to go over your current pillow, the best way to stay clear of these indoor allergens for good is to swap out your old pillows for “mite-proof” hypoallergenic pillows. These pillows are made with materials like bamboo that not only help block out these pesky mites but also pollen and even pet dander.
And because mites often float into the air and then settle into their surroundings when you vacuum or walk on carpeted areas, it’s best to frequently wash your bedding and pillowcases in hot water.
This spring, say goodbye to the coughing that wakes you up at night with a new hypoallergenic pillow that won’t cost you a fortune. Below we’ve rounded up the best (and most affordable!) hypoallergenic pillows from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond so you can get pillow upgrades in no time.
1
Beckham Hotel Collection Dust Mite Resistant & Hypoallergenic Pillows
With more than 4,000 five-star customer reviews, this set of two pillows ranks high in both comfort and allergy relief—some have said it feels like sleeping on a cloud while also relieving neck pain.
2
Claritin Ultimate Allergen Barrier Clearloft Embossed Side Sleeper Pillow
Made for side sleepers, this pillow stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative fill helps protect against several household allergens, including mites, pollen, and pet dander. Not only is the pillow itself machine washable, but it comes with a washable zippered cover, too.
3
Coop Home Goods Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow
As a customer favorite with more than 11,000 five-star reviews, this anti-allergy memory foam pillow includes a super soft bamboo-rayon outer cover to keep the allergens out. Plus, to be sure you absolutely love this pillow, it comes with a 100-night sleep trial, so you can return it any time within that range for a full refund.
4
Mainstays Allergy Relief Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Pillow
To provide relief to indoor allergies, this pillow is a super affordable option. It’s made with hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill and is great for people who prefer firmer support when sleeping.
5
WonderSleep Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
This set of two memory foam pillows with more than 1,400 five-star reviews also comes with removable covers that can easily be washed. The hypoallergenic pillow cover is made from polyester and a bamboo rayon that not only blocks out allergens but provides a cooling effect to keep you comfortable all night.
6
Sertapedic Cool SlumberGel Pillow
This pillow—made with 300 thread count cotton, hypoallergenic polyester fill, and a cool-to-the-touch feel—checks all the boxes for the ultimate pillow upgrade.
7
XTreme Comforts Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
Made with a micro-vented, kool-flow bamboo fabric, this 2,600+ five-star-reviewed pillow helps prevent sweating and collection of moisture, which is the ideal environment for unhealthy bacteria and dust mites. The inner zipper also allows you to adjust the pillow’s thickness to adapt to your preferred pillow comfort.
8
Hotel Style Luxury Cotton Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Pillow
You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to stay clear of allergens. This super plush pillow feels like the ones you find on hotel beds, but is made with a hypoallergenic down-alternative fiberfill.