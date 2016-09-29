9 Dogs Less Likely to Aggravate Allergies

If you suffer from allergies, being around dogs can be a torturous experience. On the one hand, you might want to give them some loving pats on the head, but on the other, you know you’ll be sorry when your sneezing just. won’t. stop.

It might be tempting to shell out some cash for a hypoallergenic dog, but studies suggest that these pets can cause just as many symptoms as the regular kind because skin and saliva, in addition to hair, can cause symptoms. The only pets that truly won’t have you reaching for the tissue box have scaly skin.

But, if you do want to have a furry friend around, the following 9 dogs might be better for people with allergies.

Bedlington Terrier: They have curly, wooly coats and they weigh 17-23 pounds.

Bichon Frise: “Powder puff” dogs have a soft, silky undercoat and a coarse, curly outer coat. They weigh about 10-18 pounds.

Chinese Crested: They hardly shed and weigh 10-13 pounds.

Irish Spaniel: They have a curly coat and can weigh 45-65 pounds.

Kerry Blue Terrier: These dogs have a soft, dense coat and weigh 33-40 pounds.

Labradoodle: Labradoodles are created by crossing a poodle and a Labrador retriever. They can be Standard or Medium size and range from 30-65 pounds.

Maltese: They have long silky fur that should be brushed daily. They weigh 4-6 pounds.

Poodle: Poodles grow soft, curly fur and come in 3 sizes—Toy, Miniature, and Standard. Their weight ranges from 6-60 pounds.

Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier: This dog has a long silky coat and weighs about 30-40 pounds.