6 Ways to Control Pet Allergens in Your Home

Your pet is like a member of the family, but friends and family with allergies might have a tough time with this particular family member when visiting. However, there are things you can do to reduce dander in your home, whether you have a dog, cat, or even a bird.. Watch the video to learn ways to minimize allergens in your home to help reduce the risk of developing allergies yourself and trigger allergy symptoms in visitors.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Minimize contact: Keep your pet outdoors as much as possible. Also bar pets from bedrooms where people with allergies sleep.

Keep pets off the couch: Keeping pets off carpets, upholstered furniture, and beds can reduce exposure to dander.

Clean, clean, clean: Dusting as often as possible will keep pet at bay. And be sure to use vacuums equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or double bags.

Swap carpet for wood: Replacing wall-to-wall carpets with wood floors will make it easier to remove dander.

Bathe your pet: Research shows that frequently bathing your pet reduces the allergens found in their dander.

Clean the cages: Birdcages and rodent cages should be cleaned at least once a week. Litter boxes should be cleaned frequently and moved out of living areas. If possible, keep cages and boxes in a shed or garage outside.