The Best Dehumidifiers to Help Reduce Home Allergens

mady70/Getty Images

Whether you're looking to reduce mold and mildew or get the musty smell out of your house, these dehumidifiers can help.

By Brigitt Earley
July 11, 2018

You know that wet, sticky feeling you get when you walk into a basement? Though it’s more common in basements, closets, laundry rooms, and three-season porches, you might experience this in any part of your home, despite a functioning climate control system. If your house smells musty, feels wet, or is showing signs of excess humidity (stained walls or ceilings, condensation on windows, or rotting wood, for example), you’re probably in dire need of a dehumidifier.

A dehumidifier does wonders to increase your home’s comfort level, but that’s not all it can do: these devices can keep you healthier, too. Dehumidifiers remove excess moisture from the air, which keeps mold and mildew at bay and can also reduce certain allergens in the air.

"Dehumidifiers are often helpful when used for the treatment of allergies such as dust mites and mold,” says Amy Shah, MD, a double board-certified allergist and immunologist. "These types of allergens proliferate when the humidity is high in a room. By decreasing the humidity in a room, you can decrease the growth of these allergens."

It's a good idea to choose a dehumidifier with clear controls that allow you to see the relative humidity level of your room. Set the humidity level to somewhere between 40 to 50 percent humidity, explains Princess Ogbogu, director of allergy and immunology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

But don’t expect your dehumidifier to solve all of your respiratory problems; it won’t do much to help those with pollen and pet allergies, says Dr. Ogbogu. These particles are too small and require air purification systems complete with HEPA filters.

Think you could benefit from a dehumidifier? Here, the best ones on the market.

1
hOmeLabs 4 Gallon (30 Pint) Dehumidifier

Amazon.com

This sleek dehumidifier removes up to 30 pints of moisture from the air per day, but runs on a quiet fan that won’t be disruptive in a TV room or a home office. The unit features a washable filter to help keep the air in your home free from irritating allergens.

2
Ivation 30 Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

Amazon.com

Control moisture levels with a simple LCD interface that allows you to check and set humidity levels, adjust fan speed, program a 24-hour timer, and receive important filter and reservoir alerts. Hook up the optional hose for continuous operation.

3
Haier 65-Pint Dehumidifier

Home Depot

A smart setting automatically adjusts this unit’s fan speed according to room conditions and the user’s preferred settings to keep humidity levels in check at all hours of the day.

4
Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier

Amazon.com

If you have a large space, turn to this portable dehumidifier. It removes up to 50 pints of moisture from the air in rooms up to 3,000 square feet. An auto-defrost setting prevents frost buildup, which helps extend the lifespan of the unit.

5
Toshiba 70-Pint 115-Volt ENERGY STAR Dehumidifier with Continuous Operation Function

Amazon.com

Use the easy-to-read top control panel to set your ideal humidity level, and connect the drainage hose for continuous operation overnight or even while you’re away.

 

6
Aerus 70-Pint Dehumidifier with HEPA Filtration

Home Depot

You’ll pay a premium for this model, but that’s thanks to a new and convenient technology that combines a dehumidifier and an air purifier. This model is the ideal choice for anyone who suffers from all sorts of household allergies, including pollen and pet dander. It functions just like the other dehumidifiers on this list, but also includes a HEPA filtration system to clean the air in your home.

