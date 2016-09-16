7 Ways to Beat Cat Allergies

How you can lessen the symptoms.

Health.com
September 16, 2016

Attention all cat allergy sufferers—there are ways to lessen mild allergy symptoms caused by cat dander. Whether you are a cat owner yourself or the house guest of a cat owner, here are some simple strategies that can help prevent the runny nose, itchy eyes, and sneezing common to people allergic to felines. Watch the video to learn a few simple tricks to avoid symptoms, but consult a doctor if you have severe allergies or asthma.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript: 

Be prepared: When going to a house with pet, take medication 20 minutes before. Also, keep an antihistamine in your bag.

Sit on wooden furniture: Steer clear of upholstered furniture, which is a hotbed of dander in households with cats.

Wash your hands: Frequently cleanse your hands and avoid touching your face if you come in contact with cat allergens.

Get an air filter: Having a portable HEPA air purifier makes it easier to travel and stay in homes with cats.

Wash when you get home: Wash your clothes in hot water to avoid bringing allergens into your home. The water should be at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make some rooms off limits: Ban your cat from your bedroom or family rooms you spend a lot of time.

Take care of your cat: Speak to your vet about your cat’s diet. Animals that eat a balanced diet will have healthier skin, making them less likely to shed dander and hair.

