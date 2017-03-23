10 Genius Allergy-Relief Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Getty Images

Ease your sneezes and sniffles fast with these smart buys. 

Anthea Levi
March 23, 2017

Unrelenting runny noses. Body-rocking sneezes. The itchiest eyeballs, ever. Allergy season comes with annoying side effects that affect a ton of us. According to the CDC, some 19.1 million American adults are diagnosed with nasal allergies, also known as hay fever, annually. That calls for a lot of Kleenex. To buffer the pollen burden, we’re rounding up the best allergy-control products you can buy on Amazon right now. Because saying, “Bless you” sixteen times a day gets old really fast.

1
Everlasting Comfort 100% Waterproof Pillow Protector

amazon.com

This pillow protector keeps allergy-causing bacteria away thanks to its hypoallergenic and waterproof casing. The breathable material blocks mold, dust, and pollen from settling inside your pillow and ensures moisture stays out too. Rest your head here for less-congested Zs.

available at amazon.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Hanna Kay Hypoallergenic Mattress Pad

amazon.com

There’s nothing better than a cozy mattress topper, but a plushy pad that’s also allergy-friendly? Sold. This quilted mattress pad is filled with hypoallergenic polyester, so your nights stay sniffle-free.

available at amazon.com $38
SHOP NOW

3
GermGuardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier

amazon.com

Prop this purifier in the corner of your room for cleaner, fresher air at home. The tower’s ultra-sensitive filter sucks up nearly 100% of dust and allergens in the atmosphere, from pesky dust and pet hair to mold spores and pollen. It also uses light technology and Titanium Dioxide to get rid of airborne bacteria and lingering odors. We’re breathing better already…

available at amazon.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Zyrtec 10mg Allergy Relief Tablets

amazon.com

For instant relief, swallow a tried and true antihistamine you can buy over the counter. Poppable tablets like Zyrtec temporarily soothe common allergy symptoms, including watery eyes, itchy nose and throat, and sneezing. Yes, please.

available at amazon.com $23 for 70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

amazon.com

Not your mama’s vacuum, this smart hands-free model deep cleans on its own, picking up tiny particles on any surface. Users simply have to press "clean" and the machine gets to work (why can’t everything be this easy?). Its compact design—the vacuum is only 3.6 inches tall—allows it to reach tough-to-clean spots, like underneath sofas and below bedframes. What’s more, the robotic vacuum is programmed to navigate around furniture and avoid stairs in your home. Welcome to 2017.

available at amazon.com $374
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Delray Plants Areca Palm in Pot

amazon.com

Some plants are the culprits of your scratchy eyes and throat, but others like the areca palm can actually help purify the air around you. Stash the all-natural humidifier by a window in your home to keep the air moist.

available at amazon.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Sattvic Path Ceramic Neti Pot

amazon.com

There’s a reason people have used neti pots for centuries: the ancient tool clears the nasal passageways considerably. For anyone brave enough to watch H2O go in one nostril and come out the other, this neti pot is an all-natural, dishwasher-safe, and lead-free way to unclog your sinuses stat.

available at amazon.com $43
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler

amazon.com

Try 10 minutes of vapor therapy to soothe your wheezing symptoms. This personal steam inhaler from Vicks is like a cozy blanket for your respiratory system, relieving coughs, dry throats, and chest congestion. Pro tip: pop a scented menthol pad in the machine for an extra calming steam session.

available at amazon.com $27
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray

amazon.com

This non-addictive nasal spray is now sold over the counter and we couldn’t be more excited. Why? The fast-acting formula provides 24-hour relief from nose- and eye-related allergy symptoms without leaving you sleepy. Spray, inhale easier, repeat.

available at amazon.com $20 for 120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Malin + Goetz Gentle Neroli Shampoo

amazon.com

Some experts advise the allergy-prone to wash their hair twice daily to flush out all the pollen that gets caught up in tresses (and then transfers to our pillows, ugh). If you’re planning on washing super regularly, be sure to use a gentle shampoo like this one from Malin + Goetz that’s meant for sensitive scalps.

available at amazon.com $32
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up