10 Genius Allergy-Relief Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Ease your sneezes and sniffles fast with these smart buys.
Unrelenting runny noses. Body-rocking sneezes. The itchiest eyeballs, ever. Allergy season comes with annoying side effects that affect a ton of us. According to the CDC, some 19.1 million American adults are diagnosed with nasal allergies, also known as hay fever, annually. That calls for a lot of Kleenex. To buffer the pollen burden, we’re rounding up the best allergy-control products you can buy on Amazon right now. Because saying, “Bless you” sixteen times a day gets old really fast.
1
Everlasting Comfort 100% Waterproof Pillow Protector
This pillow protector keeps allergy-causing bacteria away thanks to its hypoallergenic and waterproof casing. The breathable material blocks mold, dust, and pollen from settling inside your pillow and ensures moisture stays out too. Rest your head here for less-congested Zs.
2
Hanna Kay Hypoallergenic Mattress Pad
There’s nothing better than a cozy mattress topper, but a plushy pad that’s also allergy-friendly? Sold. This quilted mattress pad is filled with hypoallergenic polyester, so your nights stay sniffle-free.
3
GermGuardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier
Prop this purifier in the corner of your room for cleaner, fresher air at home. The tower’s ultra-sensitive filter sucks up nearly 100% of dust and allergens in the atmosphere, from pesky dust and pet hair to mold spores and pollen. It also uses light technology and Titanium Dioxide to get rid of airborne bacteria and lingering odors. We’re breathing better already…
4
Zyrtec 10mg Allergy Relief Tablets
For instant relief, swallow a tried and true antihistamine you can buy over the counter. Poppable tablets like Zyrtec temporarily soothe common allergy symptoms, including watery eyes, itchy nose and throat, and sneezing. Yes, please.
5
iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Not your mama’s vacuum, this smart hands-free model deep cleans on its own, picking up tiny particles on any surface. Users simply have to press "clean" and the machine gets to work (why can’t everything be this easy?). Its compact design—the vacuum is only 3.6 inches tall—allows it to reach tough-to-clean spots, like underneath sofas and below bedframes. What’s more, the robotic vacuum is programmed to navigate around furniture and avoid stairs in your home. Welcome to 2017.
6
Delray Plants Areca Palm in Pot
Some plants are the culprits of your scratchy eyes and throat, but others like the areca palm can actually help purify the air around you. Stash the all-natural humidifier by a window in your home to keep the air moist.
7
Sattvic Path Ceramic Neti Pot
There’s a reason people have used neti pots for centuries: the ancient tool clears the nasal passageways considerably. For anyone brave enough to watch H2O go in one nostril and come out the other, this neti pot is an all-natural, dishwasher-safe, and lead-free way to unclog your sinuses stat.
8
Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler
Try 10 minutes of vapor therapy to soothe your wheezing symptoms. This personal steam inhaler from Vicks is like a cozy blanket for your respiratory system, relieving coughs, dry throats, and chest congestion. Pro tip: pop a scented menthol pad in the machine for an extra calming steam session.
9
Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray
This non-addictive nasal spray is now sold over the counter and we couldn’t be more excited. Why? The fast-acting formula provides 24-hour relief from nose- and eye-related allergy symptoms without leaving you sleepy. Spray, inhale easier, repeat.
10
Malin + Goetz Gentle Neroli Shampoo
Some experts advise the allergy-prone to wash their hair twice daily to flush out all the pollen that gets caught up in tresses (and then transfers to our pillows, ugh). If you’re planning on washing super regularly, be sure to use a gentle shampoo like this one from Malin + Goetz that’s meant for sensitive scalps.