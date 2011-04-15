Girls Reaching Puberty As Early As 7, Health Benefits of Cactus, and Fitness-Friendly Alternatives to Your Desk Chair

April 15, 2011

  • By now you’ve probably heard of the slim-down craze sweeping in from France called the Dukan Diet. But what is this latest fad all about? And can it actually get results? [FitSugar]

  • Secret natural ingredient alert: Prickly pear cactus packs a hearty dose of vitamins and fiber and can help regulate your blood sugar. [Fox News Health]

  • A new survey finds that while they can certainly whip up a tasty meal, most restaurant workers haven’t had any type of food-allergy training, which could contribute to the disproportionate number of reactions allergic people have after eating out. [TIME Healthland]

  • The chemicals involved in this popular hair-straightening treatment could potentially cause some serious harm to your health and the health of your stylist. We’ll stick to the flat iron, thanks. [HuffPo]

  • About 15% of American girls now hit puberty at the astonishingly young age of 7, according to a recent study. [MomLogic]

