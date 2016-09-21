5 Things You Love That Can Cause Allergies

Think pollen is the only trigger of your endless series of sneezes?
Think pollen is the only trigger of your endless series of sneezes? Think again. Tons of unexpected household items can elicit allergic reactions, such as sniffles and a stuffy nose. Watch the video to learn more about the allergy-causing objects that may be hiding in your home.
Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:
Toys: Asthma-inducing dust mites live in plush toys.
Pets: A pet’s dander can cause allergies. And Fido can track in dust and pollen.
Plants: Houseplants can be a source of mold or mildew.
Laundry: Pollen from trees gets on your air-dried laundry and comes into your home.
Guests: Guests can bring in pollen, dander, or toxic fumes from smoking.