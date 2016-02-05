5 Non-Dairy Ice Creams That Taste as Great as the Real Thing

You've probably heard the buzz about Ben & Jerry’s new vegan flavors. But there are plenty of other non-dairy treats to love! These are our personal favorites.
Well, if you live in the world, you know that Ben & Jerryâs releasedÂ fourÂ vegan ice cream flavors this week, and nearlyÂ broke the Internet. But there are plenty of other non-dairy frozen, creamy treats out there to love! Below, we've rounded up five of our favorite make-you-want-to-eat-the-whole-pint brands. (Just remember, they're dairy free not sugar free, so, you know, goÂ easy.)
So Delicious
Whether you prefer almond-, coconut- or cashew-based ice cream, youâll find just the pint for you made by So Delicious. With flavors like Salted Caramel Cluster, Cherry Amaretto and Butter PecanÂ (alongside the classic vanilla, chocolate, mint chip, etc.), thereâs plenty to dig your spoon into.
Try it: $52 for 8 pints, amazon.com
Photo: amazon.com
Luna & Larryâ€™s Coconut Bliss
Three words: Chocolate Hazelnut Fudge. If we had to pick oneÂ flavor among Luna & Larryâs aptly named Coconut Bliss pints, this would be â¦ oh wait, thereâs also Mocha Maca Crunch. AndÂ Ginger Cookie Caramel. And Summer Berry Swirl. Never mind, we canât pick just one. One caveat: These luscious, organic, and gluten-free concoctions do taste of coconut (some more strongly than others), so thatâs something to considerÂ if you donât care for the flavor.
Try it: $7, wholefoodsmarket.com
Photo: wholefoodsmarket.com
RELATED: 14 Non-Dairy Foods That Are High in Calcium
Steveâ€™s Ice Cream
We remember going to Steveâs Ice Cream shop when mix-ins in ice cream were the newest thing. These days, thankfully, you donât have to wait on line at one store in New York City for Steveâs. Even better, the non-dairy flavors, which are organic and coconut-based, include the likes of Burnt Sugar Vanilla, Blackberry Honey, and Speculoos Cookie Butter.
Try it: $6, wholefoodsmarket.com
Photo: wholefoodsmarket.com
AlmondLicious Ice Supreme
Itâs a given that this almond- and cashew-based ice cream is smooth and luscious, and comes in fantastic flavors (Chocolate Nibs, Coconut Supreme, Pecan Passion, Strawberry Blissâ¦). But what we love mostÂ is what it doesnât haveâ namely, gums and stabilizers. We can pronounce all of the ingredients in these treats, which is a huge plus in our book.
Try it: $30 for 4Â pints, amazon.com
Photo: amazon.com
RELATED: 14 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Protein Sources
Lalooâ€™s Goat Milk Ice Cream
If youâre reading this and thinking, Wait a minute. Isnât goat milk considered dairy? Yes, youâre right. But we wanted to include this ice cream because a) itâs delicious and b) some people who canât tolerate cowâs milk do fine with goatâs milk. Goatâs milk more closely resembles motherâs milk than cowâs milk, so itâs easier to digest. (Of course, if youâre allergic to milk or have a very strong lactose intolerance, a truly nondairy milk is a better choice for you.) We love the yogurt-y tang of Laloo's, which works beautifully in traditional flavors like Vanilla Snowflake, Deep Chocolate and Mystic Strawberry, as well as more exotic ones. Thatâs you, Black Mission Fig and âCapraccinoâ Almond Fudge.
Try it: $8, icecreamsource.com
Photo: icecreamsource.com