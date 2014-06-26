Why Hangovers Can Be Contagious

Anyone who's had one too many at girls’ night knows that friends can influence boozing behavior. New research from the University of Liverpool confirms it: In the study (conducted in a bar setting), 80% of participants ordered an alcoholic drink when their buddy did, while only 30% chose alcohol when their friend had soda.

Here's how to keep yourself in control:

Set a limit

Tell your pals, “I’m sticking to two tonight,” says Simon Rego, PsyD, associate professor of clinical psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Make it a double

With every alcoholic drink you order, get a glass of H 2 O, and finish both before your next round. You’ll stay hydrated (which helps ward off hangovers) and also have something to hold.

Use an app

Your smartphone will likely be out anyway, so why not tap an app for each drink you consume? “It adds one more layer of awareness,” Rego says. (Try Liquor Log by Sebastian Schenk, $2 on iTunes.)