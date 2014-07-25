Which is Healthier: Mojito or Sangria?





That clear, mint-laden mojito on the rocks must be lighter than a glass of wine and fruit, right? Don't be fooled. "Both cocktails are sweet, but a mojito has more calories—and they're empty calories from added sugar," says Stephanie Middleberg, RD, founder of Middleberg Nutrition in New York City.

Sangria's sweetness comes largely from the fruit, which is better for you than the refined sugar in a mojito, Middleberg adds. And if you eat all those apple and orange slices, their fiber will help slow the absorption of alcohol into your bloodstream, which may keep you from shoveling in too many bar snacks.

Even the booze is better: Red wine has antioxidants and is more heart-healthy than rum. Plus, you'll likely get more drink for fewer calories (a typical mojito is 4 to 5 ounces, to the 7 ounces in a glass of sangria). Olé to that.

