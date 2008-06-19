A Tropical Cocktail Under 200 Calories

On a recent trip to Miami for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, I had this gorgeous cocktail at The Tides hotel’s Martini Bar. Try this Tides Royale recipe at your next gathering.
Ingredients:
2 ounces coconut-flavored rum
1 ounce Midori
3 ounces pineapple juice
1 tablespoon Chambord
Edible flower (optional)
Instructions:
1. Combine rum, Midori, and pineapple juice in a shaker with ice.
2. Shake and strain into two chilled glasses.
3. Add 1⁄2 tablespoon Chambord (it will sink to the bottom) to each glass. Garnish, if desired. (Makes 2 165-calorie servings)
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD, is Health’s Senior Food and Nutrition Editor.