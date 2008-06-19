A Tropical Cocktail Under 200 Calories

On a recent trip to Miami for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, I had this gorgeous cocktail at The Tides hotel’s Martini Bar. Try this Tides Royale recipe at your next gathering.

Ingredients:

2 ounces coconut-flavored rum

1 ounce Midori

3 ounces pineapple juice

1 tablespoon Chambord

Edible flower (optional)

Instructions:

1. Combine rum, Midori, and pineapple juice in a shaker with ice.

2. Shake and strain into two chilled glasses.

3. Add 1⁄2 tablespoon Chambord (it will sink to the bottom) to each glass. Garnish, if desired. (Makes 2 165-calorie servings)