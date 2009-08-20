Why Taken Guys Really Are The Best, 5 Harmful Natural Supplements, and a Shocking New Cure for Cellulite

Health.com
August 20, 2009

  • Like many of our favorite things, exercise is best in moderation. Overdoing it can actually be addictive, studies show, much the same way that drugs can. Scientists think that if addiction to exercise triggers similar reactions, then maybe addicts could exercise instead of taking drugs. [Science Daily]

