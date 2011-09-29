Thirsty Thursday: Farmers' Market Sips

By Sarah DiGiulio

Pull out the sweatshirts and scarves—cool temps bring fall's freshest produce, from crisp apples to hearty squash to juicy tomatoes. Savor the eats with a glass of just the right vino!



Produce: Tomatoes

Pairs with: Cabernet Sauvignon

For roasted tomato and garlic favorites, try this crisp, full-bodied red. Dark, fruity flavors pair well with tomatoes' sweet taste, says Hillary Stevens, winemaker of the Naked Grape. Try this fruit-forward sip with our Tomato Stacks to use the last of the season's ripe heirloom tomatoes.

Pour: The Naked Grape Cabernet Sauvignon ($9; thenakedgrapewine.com)

Produce: Squash

Pairs with: Viognier

The rich texture of Viognier complements hearty pumpkins, squash, and sweet potatoes, says Gwendolyn Osborn, director of content for Wine.com. Our pour has notes of honeysuckle, candied ginger, and fresh pineapple that make just the match for the acorn squash in this Mushroom, Squash, and Smoked Gouda Pizza.

Pour: Yalumba Y Series Viognier 2010 ($13; wine.com)



Produce: Apples

Pairs with: Chenin Blanc or Pinot Grigio

Wines with lots of texture and aroma from high-acid fruits work best for apples, says Pascaline Lepeltier, wine director of New York City's Rouge Tomate restaurant. Verduzzo grapes give this Pinot blend a refreshing crisp taste—we love it with the sweet/savory tastes of this Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney.

Pour: Masi Agricola Masianco ($17.95; winesearcher.com)



Produce: Pears

Pairs with: Riesling

Try this crisp, bright fruit with a Riesling, which has high acidity and low alcohol, Lepeltier says. Try our pour of choice (fresh with a light citrus backdrop) coupled with our Ham, Sliced Pear, and Swiss Sandwich for a sophisticated weekend lunch.

Pour: Jacob’s Creek Reserve Riesling ($13; bevmo.com)

Pick: Kale and other greens

Pairs with: Rhone Red Blend

Fall's slightly spicy greens (such as kale and green chard) make just the right match for a light-bodied Rhone Red Blend with mild tannins and bright fruits, Osborn says. Our pick with caramel, spices, and red berry fruits gets an extra kick from fine tannins—just the right sip for this Tuscan Kale With Almonds, Plums, and Goat Cheese.

Pour: Perrin et Fils reserve Cotes-du-Rhone ($13; wine.com)