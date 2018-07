We’ve come a long way in our thinking about substance abuse and addiction. Once considered a character flaw, addiction is now more accurately understood as an illness (or more specifically, a brain disorder) the same way heart disease or diabetes or depression are illnesses.

One of the factors driving that change is the willingness of celebrities in the spotlight to highlight their own personal stories of addiction, alcoholism, drug abuse, and ultimately sobriety and recovery. Putting a famous face on addiction helps normalize the disease—and hopefully motivates other people suffering in silence to get the help they need.

The inspiring quotes below provide powerful examples of what it takes and what it means to live with addiction every day.